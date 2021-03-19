Editorial: Lawmakers should have taken up recommendations from Epic audit

A forensic state audit of Epic Charter Schools informed Oklahoma lawmakers of changes that could strengthen the use of taxpayer money in online and charter education.
They have so far refused to do so.
At least 16 education advocacy groups have banded together to criticize and question this inaction, considering the Legislature is willing to pass laws affecting schools from guns to voucher schemes.
We add our voice to this group.
At Gov. Kevin Stitt’s request, State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd spent months examining the records into Epic’s business practices. It is the state’s largest school district and primarily offers virtual learning.
Among the findings in the 120-page audit report, it found $79.3 million between 2015-2020 is unaccounted for after being moved to bank accounts for a private school management company owned by its co-founders. This is separate from the $45.9 million in fees that company received for its management services.
Epic administrators will not release documents stating how those funds were spent, forcing a pending open records lawsuit.
Most of the findings criticized how Epic officials blurred lines between accounts and handled its accounting. But, it made clear lawmakers could take action to shore up future problems, benefiting all districts and providing transparency in taxpayer money. This could be done without resolution of the open records dispute.
That includes changes in choosing charter school oversight board members, prohibiting new contracts or renewals for schools operated by for-profit organizations, giving more power to charter sponsors, strengthening data verification sent to the state Education Department and keeping transparency of public funds.
Yet, the Legislature is only considering a proposal with ties to Epic co-founder Ben Harris to hamstring the state auditor. Senate Bill 895 was proposed by Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, who received the maximum campaign contribution from Harris and Harris’ wife the day after the Epic audit was released.
That’s a bad bill that would only weaken the state auditor in tracking public money.
Lawmakers should have taken up the education recommendations from Byrd.
The Epic audit was to ensure it is playing by the same rules as other public school districts; it provided a guide to better efficiency and transparency.
It found much can be done to improve how the education dollar is spent, if any lawmakers in leadership are willing do it.
