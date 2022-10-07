Editorial: Lawmakers must work through ARPA fund hold up

The Oklahoma Legislature took over the distribution of more than $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds from the governor, only to stalemate at the end.

A lot of good came from the approval of projects with ARPA money in a special session that began Feb. 6. That includes new medical facilities, expanded nonprofit social programs, more nursing education, enhancements to workforce development and training, and infrastructure upgrades to water and broadband.

But last week a tussle over a $2.8 million grant to the Oklahoma City YWCA is holding up $95 million in projects.

It’s a shortsighted, political move creating a time lag that lawmakers criticized in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s handling of the ARPA funds in the first place. The House passed a bill to fund the projects without the Oklahoma City YWCA grant. That was rejected in the Senate.

Now everything in that portion of the ARPA package is on hold. That includes:

$30 million for Oasis Fresh Markets to open three additional stores, including one in west Tulsa;

$700,000 for the Parent Child Center for domestic violence intervention;

$2 million toward construction of a new Family Safety Center near 28th Street and Sheridan Road;

$1 million for new air handling equipment and plumbing at The Spring near Sand Springs, which offers housing for targets of domestic violence and human trafficking;

$3 million to Food on the Move toward construction of a food hub — essentially a distribution and storage center;

$30 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma programs statewide; and

$25 million for expanded child care capacity in the state.

These are essential programs that care for the young, hungry and victimized.

No one is saying what sparked the disagreement. The Oklahoma City YWCA project houses children who are aging out of foster care, a worthy need to fund for our state.

The only connection to the Legislature is that the wife of Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat is on the nonprofit’s board. According to a story from reporter Randy Krehbiel, Treat doesn’t believe that was the reason for the hold up.

Whatever the reason may be, lawmakers have an obligation to find a solution.

The special session is already marred by the discriminatory targeting of transgender youth, whom the Legislature and Stitt have denied treatment at University of Oklahoma medical facilities. The move questionably sets a state policy on federal funds.

ARPA funds were meant to build an infrastructure for a healthier, safer, more educated and productive state. For the most part, that is being achieved. It’s a bad look to go out with this kind of in-fighting for no given reason.

This job lawmakers wrested from Stitt isn’t done. They must rise above pettiness and politics for the greater good.

