Decades ago, the saga began of two state museums that sought to promote unique cultures in Oklahoma.

One in Oklahoma City would center on Native American life, and another in Tulsa would focus on contributions made by Oklahomans to U.S. popular culture.

Both are important to Oklahoma's historical preservation and tourism — the third highest revenue generator in the state. An understanding developed that legislative support would ensure that both would open.

That quid pro quo has been abandoned, leaving Tulsa out. It's wrong, and it hurts the state.

The First Americans Museum, formerly called the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum, opened in 2021 near the Capitol in Oklahoma City at a cost of $175 million. While its journey is measured in fits and starts, the state provided $90 million of the total.

Since its opening, the Oklahoma City Council has approved $102.2 million in tax increment financing to the Chickasaw Nation for a $300 million resort and waterpark to be located adjacent to the museum.

It's an economic boon for Oklahoma City that's projected to bring in close to $4 billion in the next 20 years. Even more, Indigenous culture remains a critical part of Oklahoma's history and future and deserves this type of institution.

That ought not lessen statewide support for Tulsa's OKPOP, or Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture.

Construction in 2015 was estimated at $40 million, and the Legislature reluctantly provided $25 million in revenue bonds. The remaining would come from other sources.

The museum building was constructed at 422 N. Main St., across the street from Cain’s Ballroom. An impressive trove of celebrity exhibits have been amassed in areas of music, film, television, theater, pop art, comic books, literature and humor. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit OKPOP Foundation formed to encourage giving.

Then COVID-19 hit, and costs grew. Work halted last year, though the city of Tulsa and Tulsa County approved federal pandemic funds to finish the project.

It's estimated that finishing the work will cost about $30 million. Once open, OKPOP is expected to add $36.5 million to the local economy annually.

The Legislature resisted, going as far as passing $46 million for the Oklahoma Historical Society as long as none of the money is used on OKPOP. A request for $20 million for OKPOP from the state’s $1.8 billion American Rescue Plan was denied, though the Legislature approved $6 million for the First Americans Museum.

Eventually, lawmakers approved $18 million for OKPOP, but then they didn't pass a legislative authorizing mechanism. That left funding uncertain.

On legal advice, OKPOP is moving forward, and a capital campaign led by honorary chair country superstar Blake Shelton is underway.

House Speaker Charles McCall said the state must complete OKPOP: "When you start something, you have to finish it out.” Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell recently indicated optimism that lawmakers will come through with support.

Oklahoma has in excess of $6 billion in savings accounts. Lawmakers can tap into that to finish projects that were starved during the lean years.

OKPOP adds value to the state and deserves the support it was promised years ago.