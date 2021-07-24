Editorial: Lawmakers must fix antiquated OESC infrastructure to prevent future problems

The agency could not adjust to that kind of quick change. That created hardships on workers who depended on those rightfully earned benefits to pay their bills.

In addition, federal money injected into the unemployment claims was in jeopardy of being mismanaged.

Far too often claims were paid to the wrong people, phony claimants using stolen identities. The audit found that verification of a claimant’s information wasn’t always done before payment.

That caused significant fraud that led to the depletion of the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and created nightmares for legitimately unemployed people who couldn’t get their benefits. It continues to concern workers who are worried about their information being used in other ways.

Frustratingly, the OESC cannot say how much fraud has been detected. The audit says the dollar amount is expected to be extensive.

We look forward to announcements from appropriate prosecutors and the OESC about arrests, charges, convictions and recovery of funds.

To her credit, OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt, who was appointed in September, has taken steps to shore up the inadequacies to reduce future fraud. The audit indicates confidence in these actions.