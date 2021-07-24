Editorial: Lawmakers must fix antiquated OESC infrastructure to prevent future problems

A recent report from Oklahoma Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd confirmed what Oklahomans seeking unemployment benefits suspected.
Antiquated technology and insufficient internal controls at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission were at the heart of the benefits mess during the worst parts of the pandemic.
The agency is largely ignored by state lawmakers because it is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor. Its most significant role is overseeing the system of unemployment benefits.
Employer unemployment contributions are made to the OESC for the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. Those accrue and become payable according to federal law.
No one was paying attention as the agency’s infrastructure, including a mainframe that was installed in 1978, was neglected for decades. Staffing had been downsized by about one-fourth since 2016.
It set up a potential disaster during a workforce emergency.
The pandemic shut down large portions of the economy, creating a massive rush of unemployment claims. The commission paid out more than 10 times the claims last year than it did in 2019, for a total of about $2.2 billion.
The agency could not adjust to that kind of quick change. That created hardships on workers who depended on those rightfully earned benefits to pay their bills.
In addition, federal money injected into the unemployment claims was in jeopardy of being mismanaged.
Far too often claims were paid to the wrong people, phony claimants using stolen identities. The audit found that verification of a claimant’s information wasn’t always done before payment.
That caused significant fraud that led to the depletion of the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and created nightmares for legitimately unemployed people who couldn’t get their benefits. It continues to concern workers who are worried about their information being used in other ways.
Frustratingly, the OESC cannot say how much fraud has been detected. The audit says the dollar amount is expected to be extensive.
We look forward to announcements from appropriate prosecutors and the OESC about arrests, charges, convictions and recovery of funds.
To her credit, OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt, who was appointed in September, has taken steps to shore up the inadequacies to reduce future fraud. The audit indicates confidence in these actions.
But state lawmakers ought to be looking at how to fully modernize the agency and any others that have been allowed to molder through neglect. The frustration of thousands of Oklahomans should teach the Legislature that out of sight should not be out of mind.