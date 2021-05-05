Editorial: Lawmakers ignore their own rules to impose laws without proper debate and consideration

Another controversial bill emerging without notice demonstrates rules don’t matter to the top legislative leaders determined to have their way.

Lawmakers wanting to govern in secret are finding ways to do so legally. It’s an undemocratic process fomenting distrust and growing discontent in the legislative process.

This time, House Republicans pushed through House Bill 1775 to keep discussions of race, particularly criticisms of white men, out of public schools and universities. It would also ban any form of mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling.

It has racist undercurrents and assumptions that will harm providing a quality education from pre-K to graduate school. Many organizations, including the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, oppose the bill for stifling debate around history and social studies.

Gov. Kevin Stitt ought to veto the bill for its lack of clarity, intentions, polarizing effect and the underhanded fashion it was handled legislatively.

The measure would prohibit teachers from introducing concepts that would make students feel “discomfort, guilt or anguish” about their race or gender.” It’s a nebulous statement that puts a chilling effect on classroom discussions.