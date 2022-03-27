Editorial: Lawmakers forget the lean years as they seek to slash half a billion in tax revenue

Amnesia has gripped the Oklahoma Legislature as lawmakers approved a series of tax-cutting measures without knowing where to make up the lost funding.

A wave of bills passed out the House and Senate on Tuesday that would cut the corporate franchise tax, suspend grocery taxes, reduce personal income tax and give property tax relief to higher-income older residents.

In total, this would take about $557.2 million from revenue for fiscal year 2024. This is on top of last year’s reductions in the personal and corporate income tax, totaling about $347 million for fiscal year 2023.

The House on Wednesday then approved measures to phase out personal and business income taxes ($400 million annual loss), temporarily expand sales tax rebates ($185 million) and mail out $321 million in tax rebates before the November general election.

Oklahoma’s economy is good right now. Oil prices are up, $2 billion is in state savings accounts and federal pandemic emergency aid prevented an economic collapse. The unemployment rate is 2.7%, below the U.S. 3.8%.

The conservative approach would be to go slow in making revenue cuts, especially without a plan to cut services or replace the loss.

Instead, lawmakers are going on the same tax-slashing spree that started during the late-1990s boom. Then came a bust. A decade later, the Legislature faced consistent revenue failures and a deficit of $1.5 billion.

Agency budgets were devastated. Everything from mental health services to highway patrol miles driven to prison education programs were cut.

Common education sank to almost last in teacher pay and per-pupil expenditure, leading to a two-week teacher walkout in 2018. State funding now amounts to less than 10% of the budgets for Oklahoma’s major universities Those education effects are still being felt.

To not return to those days means to remember those days.

Tax rates and fees need to be regularly evaluated, but public services costs.

This was brought up last week during the debate on Senate Bill 1481, by Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton. The proposal would put a moratorium on the corporate franchise tax, estimated to reduce revenue by $57.2 million.

When pressed on how that would be recouped for agencies, Montgomery said, “Budget negotiations are ongoing. We will see how that comes out as we go forward.”

This shows either a lack of an answer or a lack of transparency about budget proposals. It’s no secret a few people behind closed doors work out the budget for release toward the session’s end.

Of the tax-cut proposals, House Bill 3349, by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, takes the most cautious path. It would provide for a two-year trial run to see how the state gets along without an estimated $270 million on the state sales tax on groceries. It doesn’t affect local taxes on groceries.

By not making it permanent, it gives time to see if the cut has the desired effect.

For right now, lawmakers are barreling ahead without memory of those lean years, instead banking on a “we’ll see” fiscal approach.

