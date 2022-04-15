Editorial: Law enforcement camera plans need to be better coordinated

Law enforcement cameras are on track for installation throughout Tulsa as crime-fighting tools, but it’ll be unclear to citizens which jurisdiction is in charge.

Cameras pointed in public spaces aren’t new but have been limited to residents able to afford the technology. Middle- and upper-income neighborhoods have for years purchased cameras to catch porch pirates and other criminals.

Lower-income areas haven’t been that privileged. Some of those neighborhoods have dealt with higher rates of crime but without the aid of cameras to catch the perpetrators.

We back law enforcement’s desire to level that field by using cameras to record license plates of cars on public streets. This is type of technology has proven helpful and doesn’t violate privacy.

The problem has been in how local city and county officials have approached the program—separately. The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office have independently awarded contracts and developed plans for implementation. Another concern is transparency about where cameras will be located and how images are used.

Tulsa police have an agreement with Flock Safety to use 25 cameras throughout the city during a year-long pilot program in partnership with the National Police Foundation. There is no cost to the city for the program.

The department has stated it will install license plate cameras in the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue neighborhood. And it is expected cameras will be placed in the 32st Street and Memorial Drive area.

A related plan is for Tulsa police to establish a Real Time Information Center that would set up video cameras in different parts of the city and be monitored 24/7 by officers and civilians. That is expected to cost $7 million to $8 million.

Tulsa County commissioners approved a contract with Flock Safety on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office for license reader cameras. It includes a one-year contract with the National Police Foundation to conduct a pilot program with 25 free cameras. If extended, it will cost $2,500 per camera with a one-time $250 installation fee for each camera.

Officials have stated a desire to eventually link all the cameras in the region, noting that Flock Safety has contracts with six law enforcement agencies in the state.

The time to develop that type of coordination is now. The last thing residents want is a disjointed and complicated bureaucracy. An integrated system has potential for better buying power, streamlined management and standard policies.

Regarding transparency, Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Police Chief Wendall Franklin say the cameras will be well-marked with locations known to the public. The license images are for use to solve crimes or assist with Amber and Silver Alerts, not to track speed or help in vehicle repossessions. Videos will be kept for 30 days.

We plan to hold city officials to that pledge and expect compliance with the state’s open records law.

Adding effective technology for public safety is commendable. But, we encourage officials to sit down and develop an overall, comprehensive strategy for the Tulsa area.

