Editorial: Law enforcement agencies shine in effort that breaks up national organized theft ring

Anyone who has had their catalytic converter stolen can feel better with the high-profile, national breakup of a theft ring through the work of federal, state and local law enforcement. Officials say the major players have been arrested.

Search warrants, indictments and arrests were made across nine states with millions of assets confiscated, including homes, bank accounts and luxury vehicles. Prosecutors are seeking half a billion dollars in forfeitures.

The criminal network looped through Oklahoma with eight of the 21 people from the state charged in the U.S. Northern District of Oklahoma. These are not small-time criminals.

Of the Oklahoma defendants, Tyler James Curtis, a 26-year-old from Wagoner, is accused of receiving at least $13 million for his role. In addition, a 26-year-old New York man allegedly received more than $45 million, and a 28-year-old Texas woman raked in $6 million.

Accusations include knowingly buying stolen catalytic converters and reselling to New Jersey-based DC Auto for processing the precious metals. Then, they allegedly sold the extracted metals to a refinery for more than $545 million.

The FBI and Homeland Security were involved, along with the local agencies of the Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and state attorney general’s office.

Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed in recent years due to the metals used to made them — palladium, platinum and rhodium. The converters are part of the exhaust system to reduce harmful gas and pollutants from internal combustion engines.

Thieves quickly cut the part from the exhaust then resell from $140 to $1,500, depending on the vehicle type. In 2021, platinum sold for about $1,100 per ounce; palladium sold for nearly $2,400 per ounce; and rodium averaged $18,000 an ounce, according to cars.com. Hybrid cars are targeted for having more of the metals, and taller vehicles give faster access.

U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson of the Northern District of Oklahoma stated that more than 2,000 catalytic converters in Tulsa were stolen in the past year.

Nationally, these thefts have jumped 1,012%, from 1,298 in 2018 to 14,433 by 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Oklahoma ranked No. 7 in the percent increase in catalytic converter thefts between 2020 and 2021 but has slowed to a 29% increase from January to July, according to BeenVerified.com.

Property crimes bring harm to the victims but also damage a community’s environment. It’s a credit to the law enforcement agencies for their coordinated effort to take down this organized crime ring.