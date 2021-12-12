Editorial: Lankford's criticisms of Pentagon's anti-extremism efforts is political theater

As the Pentagon tries to monitor extremism within the military, a group of U.S. senators is running political interference in the name of combating “woke ideology.”
U.S. Sen. James Lankford was among a group of Republican senators who recently sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressing concern over the Pentagon’s Countering Extremism Working Group.
The letter likened the working group to Justice Department efforts to monitor threats and violence directed toward school officials. Senators who signed the letter equated investigating legitimate threats and acts of violence to some sort of campaign to silence conservative voices.
As is the case with threats to school officials, the danger of extremism within military ranks is a real problem. The Pentagon has reported nearly 300 cases of extremism within the military during the first nine months of 2021.
At least five military service members are alleged to have taken part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. Dozens more defendants are veterans.
As a longtime Oklahoman, Lankford should understand how such extremism can threaten American lives. The two main conspirators in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing were Army veterans who later adopted radical anti-government beliefs that ended in the deaths of 168 people.
It’s important to note that the percentage of service members who are “extremist” is small and that there is a major difference between conservative views and extremist beliefs. Targeting conservatives is not the goal of the Pentagon’s working group.
Nonetheless, senators admonished the Pentagon to use “existing resources to target legitimate threats.” But that is exactly what Pentagon officials are doing, with the working group’s activities authorized by the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.
Lankford was one of 84 senators who voted for the 2021 NDAA and one of 81 who voted to override then-President Donald Trump’s veto.
Given that the Pentagon is doing what Congress directed, we question the motives behind this letter.
Those motives are illuminated in another portion of the document, which says the senators fear that the working group will “target service members who voice opposition to woke, Leftist (sic) ideology under the guise of protecting our ‘national security interest.’”
The letter concludes by admonishing the Biden administration to “not use this working group as a cudgel to harass or silence conservative members of the armed forces.”
Given the language in those two lines, we can only conclude that this letter is just political theater in advance of an election year rather than genuine concern for the free speech rights of military members.
More importantly, it undercuts bipartisan legislation while needlessly stoking fears of political persecution that doesn’t exist.
Manufacturing campaign talking points should never come at the cost of protecting military members and the public from the real dangers of extremist threats, and Lankford should know this.