Editorial: Lankford's criticisms of Pentagon's anti-extremism efforts is political theater

Given that the Pentagon is doing what Congress directed, we question the motives behind this letter.

Those motives are illuminated in another portion of the document, which says the senators fear that the working group will “target service members who voice opposition to woke, Leftist (sic) ideology under the guise of protecting our ‘national security interest.’”

The letter concludes by admonishing the Biden administration to “not use this working group as a cudgel to harass or silence conservative members of the armed forces.”

Given the language in those two lines, we can only conclude that this letter is just political theater in advance of an election year rather than genuine concern for the free speech rights of military members.

More importantly, it undercuts bipartisan legislation while needlessly stoking fears of political persecution that doesn’t exist.

Manufacturing campaign talking points should never come at the cost of protecting military members and the public from the real dangers of extremist threats, and Lankford should know this.