Editorial: Lankford's anti-earmark comments contrast with Inhofe's efforts on Oklahoma's behalf

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has never made a secret of the fact that he goes to Washington to fight for Oklahoma’s needs.
Regardless of whether you like his policy positions, no one can fault his attention to making sure Oklahoma gets its fair share of federal benefits.
An obvious example is the widening of Interstate 44 in the city of Tulsa, a project so closely associated with Inhofe that the outside lanes of the highway should be named in his honor.
Inhofe also has been a consistent advocate for improving the decaying Arkansas River levee system that protects much of Tulsa from spring floods, and, more recently, advocating for needed improvement to Tulsa International Airport.
For years, the contrast was stark to Sen. Tom Coburn, who not only refused to advocate on the state’s behalf but also successfully led efforts to ban congressional earmarks.
That didn’t decrease federal spending by a penny. It just gave most of the control over where our tax money was to be spent to the bureaucrats and the White House, neither of which can be counted on to prioritize the people of Oklahoma.
We were disappointed to see Sen. James Lankford repeating the Coburn line on this issue recently.
“Senate Republicans still have in our conference rules that it is not appropriate to do earmarks — for any Senate Republican,” Lankford said last week during a discussion hosted by the nonprofit Citizens Against Government Waste. “That is still in our rules, should be in our rules, as we know what has happened in earmarks in the past is they quickly became a way to leverage individuals to vote for a bad bill.”
As Inhofe has pointed out, directing the spending of federal resources is one of the primary purposes of Congress. The power of the purse allows the elected representatives of the public to make sure the people’s priorities are the nation’s priorities.
Making blind earmarks, those made without due congressional authorization prior to appropriation, is bad policy. But if the House and Senate consider projects and put them on the nation’s to-do list, that’s not inappropriate politics. It’s appropriate national policy as intended by the Constitution, and it’s the only way Oklahoma can rely on having its needs met in Washington.
