Editorial: Lankford's anti-earmark comments contrast with Inhofe's efforts on Oklahoma's behalf

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has never made a secret of the fact that he goes to Washington to fight for Oklahoma’s needs.

Regardless of whether you like his policy positions, no one can fault his attention to making sure Oklahoma gets its fair share of federal benefits.

An obvious example is the widening of Interstate 44 in the city of Tulsa, a project so closely associated with Inhofe that the outside lanes of the highway should be named in his honor.

Inhofe also has been a consistent advocate for improving the decaying Arkansas River levee system that protects much of Tulsa from spring floods, and, more recently, advocating for needed improvement to Tulsa International Airport.

For years, the contrast was stark to Sen. Tom Coburn, who not only refused to advocate on the state’s behalf but also successfully led efforts to ban congressional earmarks.

That didn’t decrease federal spending by a penny. It just gave most of the control over where our tax money was to be spent to the bureaucrats and the White House, neither of which can be counted on to prioritize the people of Oklahoma.