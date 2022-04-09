Editorial: Knowingly passing unconstitutional laws no way to govern

Oklahoma made national news this past week when lawmakers purposely passed an unconstitutional abortion ban bill that is considered among the strictest in the nation.

Some are cheering the measure; others are horrified. No one’s mind is being changed on this complicated and politically triggering issue.

The problem is how the political majority is fighting this culture war by knowingly passing illegal legislation. Senate Bill 612 from Rep. Jim Roland, R-Roland, is meant to directly challenge the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that guaranteed women the right to an abortion.

It will take time and money to defend the law, which those who are against abortion want but our state can hardly afford.

It plays well during an election year but ignores other issues that would bring down the number of abortions, such as funding contraception-access programs and mandating health courses in school that would include evidence-based sex education.

This particular anti-abortion measure is redundant. Oklahoma legislators a few years ago passed a law that would return the state to its pre-Roe v. Wade bans on abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses that decision.

With recent justice appointments to the high court, many observers believe that Roe v. Wade could be overturned or evolve, giving more power to states to restrict the procedure.

A decision is pending in a case challenging a Mississippi law that would ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. During oral arguments in December, four of the court’s conservative justices suggested that they were ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Texas passed a more restrictive law that placed enforcement in civil court, where anyone could sue anyone who enabled an abortion. When the Supreme Court refused to order an injunction in that case, it gave further optimism to the anti-abortion movement.

This session, Oklahoma lawmakers have entertained no fewer than half a dozen proposals, and one of them, SB 1503, is similar to the Texas law in that it would allow for third-party lawsuits and would ban abortion after six weeks. That’s before most women know they’re pregnant. The only exemption is a medical emergency.

SB 1503, from Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, passed the Senate 33-11. Then the House Public Health Committee voted 7-1 on Wednesday to send the proposal to the House floor to be heard possibly next week. If passed, it would take effect immediately.

Roland’s bill, SB 612, was a holdover bill from last session. It would outlaw all abortions except to save the life of the woman, with penalties of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for anyone who provides an abortion. The House passed it last week 70-14, and it has been sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

If approved, it will go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns.

Neither measure contains an exemption for rape or incest.

It’s not surprising that the Legislature is pushing through these types of bills. Abortion has become a political litmus test, and many lawmakers were elected based on their anti-abortion positions.

But intentionally passing unconstitutional legislation is no way to govern. Time would be better spent in solving the challenges that lead to abortion.

