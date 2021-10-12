Editorial: Keeping COVID-19 out of schools also keeps parents alive

Considering the high number of deaths and survivors with unknown long-haul conditions, masking seems like a minor request for areas with high spread.

A popular argument against school masking has been that children contracting the virus don’t get that sick. The delta variant then came along to prove that wrong.

Also, the notion of freedom ought not to harm others.

Oklahoma has one of the nation’s highest rates of Adverse Childhood Experiences, as pointed out by reporter Corey Jones in Sunday’s story.

Trauma from the pandemic adds to the burdens being placed on schools. They will need resources to help students through mental health and academic needs.

Schools are dealing with this against a rising teacher shortage crisis and a lack of substitute teachers.

The worst-case scenarios of death or serious illness aren’t that unusual, and these newly published studies ought to refocus the arguments when it comes to schools.