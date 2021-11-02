Editorial: Keep up the vigilance against COVID-19 to keep cases decreasing

For the first time since June, Oklahoma is showing signs that COVID-19’s spread is easing, but officials warn that the pandemic isn’t over.
The state has experienced drops like this before, only to see it surge back to record levels. Oklahomans ought to learn from that mistake.
Oklahoma case rates dipped below the national average last week and hit a point significantly less than the peak of the delta variant, but the national and state rates are overall five times higher than in June.
The downward movement is promising. Still, Oklahomans need to remain vigilant with vaccines, masks and other precautions to keep it going that way. Together, these mitigation actions serve to protect everyone, particularly those most at risk for severe illness.
These steps are important with holidays approaching and families gathering.
Officials are watching internationally, with concerns about new variants and large outbreaks worldwide making their way to the U.S., Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, said during last week’s Healthier Oklahoma Coalition’s weekly briefing.
Oklahoma has consistently ranked as one of the nation’s worst in rates of new cases, hospitalizations, deaths and test positivity. It remains in the federal red zone for new cases and deaths and in the orange for hospitalizations and test positivity.
The state ranks last in the percentage of genomic sequencing on specimens to look for variants, which is a measure of pandemic proactiveness, according to a story from reporter Corey Jones.
Keeping track of the emerging variations is going to be among the keys to ending the pandemic. The state must figure out how to do better on that metric.
After about 18 months of the pandemic, much more is emerging about the virus and vaccines.
A study released last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that vaccines offer better protection than natural immunity from a prior infection. Unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier were five times more likely to get COVID again than fully vaccinated people with no prior infection were likely to get COVID for the first time.
The CDC strengthened recommendations for pregnant women to get vaccinated after a sharp increase in the number of that group becoming severely ill. The agency warns that COVID-19 in pregnancy can cause preterm birth and other poor outcomes, including stillbirth.
The path is being cleared for children younger than 12 to receive the vaccine in the coming weeks, a welcomed prevention that should make schools safer for families.
Oklahomans need to avoid complacency and strive to keep the numbers in all areas going down: get recommended vaccines and boosters, wear masks when and where appropriate, and practice good hygiene.
