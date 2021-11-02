Editorial: Keep up the vigilance against COVID-19 to keep cases decreasing

For the first time since June, Oklahoma is showing signs that COVID-19’s spread is easing, but officials warn that the pandemic isn’t over.

The state has experienced drops like this before, only to see it surge back to record levels. Oklahomans ought to learn from that mistake.

Oklahoma case rates dipped below the national average last week and hit a point significantly less than the peak of the delta variant, but the national and state rates are overall five times higher than in June.

The downward movement is promising. Still, Oklahomans need to remain vigilant with vaccines, masks and other precautions to keep it going that way. Together, these mitigation actions serve to protect everyone, particularly those most at risk for severe illness.

These steps are important with holidays approaching and families gathering.

Officials are watching internationally, with concerns about new variants and large outbreaks worldwide making their way to the U.S., Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, said during last week’s Healthier Oklahoma Coalition’s weekly briefing.