Editorial: Keep the sound oddity of Center of the Universe intact

The second episode of “Tulsa King” introduced to the world Tulsa’s acoustic anomaly known as the Center of the Universe.

Entertainment sites are writing about how the mysterious echoing ring on the Boston Avenue pedestrian bridge plaza downtown is fact, not part of the fictional story. This unexplained quirk allows people in a specific spot to yell and not be heard. The person’s voice is bounced back to them, only louder. People outside the ring hear distortions.

A scene in the television show features the mobster-out-of-water lead character (played by Sylvester Stallone) using it as a type of confessional, unburdening his sins out loud in this pseudo-soundproofed space. It’s a pivotal moment of vulnerability for the character.

Good bet fans of the show will seek out the Center of the Universe.

What they will find are worn-down, cracked and missing bricks in a somewhat unassuming location.

An effort to gather input for improvements to the site began in January, led by Tulsa Downtown Partnership. The public got a first look at plans earlier this week.

Planned improvements include a shade structure, lawns, sports park, public art, lighting, landscaping and a place to watch trains pass below.

It’s clear that people want ways to gather safely and upgrade the look of this area that links downtown to the Tulsa Arts District.

But we join in the chorus concerned about changes affecting the core of the Center of the Universe. To lose that sound oddity would be losing what makes the landmark a draw.

Jeffrey Pongonis, a principal with the planning and landscape architect firm MKSK, told reporter Kevin Canfield that any work will prioritize the echoing ring.

“We definitely want to preserve the anomaly. We heard that loud and clear. We don’t have any intent of changing or altering what happens at the Center of the Universe,” Pongonis said.Improvements will cost about $5 million, with funding coming from private donors and the city of Tulsa. Construction is expected to start at the end of next year or the beginning of 2024.

Downtown Tulsa needs to make these kinds of walkable links to different sections of the entertainment and business districts, even beyond the Center of the Universe project. But, with this one, we urge architects and planners to be mindful of the anomaly.

Some mysteries of the universe are worth preserving.