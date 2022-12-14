Editorial: Keep teacher pay competitive, and don't forget per-pupil expenditures

An encouraging sign emerged last week as several Tulsa-area Republican lawmakers signaled support for a teacher pay increase.

The exact amount wasn’t discussed at the annual Jenks Public Schools legislative forum, but it’s promising that conservative legislators recognize the need for competitive salaries, according to a story from reporter Andrea Eger.

Public school teachers last received an average bump of $1,220 in 2019 after a $6,100 raise the previous year, forced by a statewide educator walkout to the Capitol. A lot has happened in four years.

The effect of COVID-19 cannot be overstated for its financial devastation and health care stress. Public education took a particular beating as elected leaders and right-wing fringe groups turned administrative decisions into political talking points and targets.

The rising rhetoric led to a wave of earlier-than-expected retirements and resignations. Oklahoma was already facing teacher and staff shortages, and the pandemic turned it quickly into a crisis. That is evidenced by historic numbers of emergency certifications (over 3,500) and occasional school closures due to lack of staff.

Oklahoma ranks No. 4 in the region for average annual compensation, trailing New Mexico, Texas and Colorado. However, that amount — $57,706 — is far more than teachers actually see on payday because it includes state-mandated benefits.

Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, said it was “probably time for an adjustment.” Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks, noted that Oklahoma teachers are recruited across state lines.

Newcomer Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa, who replaces Sheila Dills in District 69, summed it up: “It’s a competitive market. I’m an employer. If we think we’re going to get the best teachers and not be competitive with wages, I think we’re kidding ourselves.”

Republicans hold the supermajority of the Legislature and every statewide office. Getting the GOP on board with continuing to put funding into public education is critical.

Many Republicans believe in bringing business principles to government. Business leaders understand the need for investing in infrastructure and in people. That needs to extend to public schools.

Oklahoma student outcomes overall aren’t faring well. That’s no surprise when our experienced and talented educators are leaving the profession without replacement teachers available. Getting top results means recruiting and retaining top professionals.

Lawmakers are right to keep teacher pay competitive, but they shouldn’t forget per-pupil expenditure, which reflects resources and programs for students and teachers. It gets at what is available in classroom, school and teacher support.

Oklahoma is 46th in that measure.

We’re optimistic by what the lawmakers were saying about public education last week. We encourage them to stay on this path and not get distracted by culture wars and wedge issues.

