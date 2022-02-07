Editorial: Keep sound anomaly of Center of the Universe

“We hope that nothing is going to happen to it, but because there is no known cause, nobody really knows what causes that audible anomaly, or that kind of fun echo chamber experience. There is no known way to 100% guarantee that it is going to be there,” said Brian Kurtz, president and CEO of the Downtown Tulsa Partnership.

Originally, the bridge was constructed in the 1930s, but the current version was built in the 1980s.

Safety is an issue with deterioration including bridge piers, pier caps, beams, concrete and some of the joints. Structural repairs are estimated at $4.1 million. The rest is slated for improvements at the Center of the Universe plaza and a $250,000 plaza maintenance fund.

The city will pay about $5.6 million, and Downtown Tulsa Partnership will raise money for the rest.

It’s disheartening to think of losing the aspect that makes the Center of the Universe a draw. It is what it is because of that sound of unknown origin.

We understand the need for safety but hope the designers and engineers will do all they can to retain that quirk. It wouldn’t be the same to just have a nearby plaque explaining what the Center of the Universe used to be.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.