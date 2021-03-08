Editorial: Keep praying for Office Sean Love and his family

We hope all Tulsans of faith will keep Tulsa Police Officer Sean Love and his family in their prayers.

Love was either injured or fell ill Feb. 26 during a struggle with a patient who had broken out of an ambulance near Saint Francis Hospital.

Some of the details of events are still unclear, but during the struggle, Love fell unconscious. Another officer was able to subdue the patient, but when those on the scene turned to Love, he was purple and had no pulse. Responders began CPR and rushed Love to the hospital.

For days, the only word was that Love was in a medically induced coma, which sounded dire.

But last week, TPD reported that Love was talking, laughing, sitting up and in good spirits. That was good news indeed. It allowed us all to stop holding our breath.

While Love’s diagnosis and prognosis have never been reported, it seems likely that he faces a long recovery.

For many, Love’s case bring to mind the case of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. He and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot in the head during a traffic stop last year.

Johnson died and Zarkeshan spent more than three months recovering from his wounds, initially clinging to life.