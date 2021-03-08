Editorial: Keep praying for Office Sean Love and his family

We hope all Tulsans of faith will keep Tulsa Police Officer Sean Love and his family in their prayers.
Love was either injured or fell ill Feb. 26 during a struggle with a patient who had broken out of an ambulance near Saint Francis Hospital.
Some of the details of events are still unclear, but during the struggle, Love fell unconscious. Another officer was able to subdue the patient, but when those on the scene turned to Love, he was purple and had no pulse. Responders began CPR and rushed Love to the hospital.
For days, the only word was that Love was in a medically induced coma, which sounded dire.
But last week, TPD reported that Love was talking, laughing, sitting up and in good spirits. That was good news indeed. It allowed us all to stop holding our breath.
While Love’s diagnosis and prognosis have never been reported, it seems likely that he faces a long recovery.
For many, Love’s case bring to mind the case of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. He and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot in the head during a traffic stop last year.
Johnson died and Zarkeshan spent more than three months recovering from his wounds, initially clinging to life.
After much hard work by Zarkeshan and prayer from the community, he has returned to duty and continues what has been described as a miracle recovery. The man accused of shooting Zarkeshan and Johnson is awaiting trial on a variety of charges, including first-degree murder. Another man was convicted of two counts of accessory to a felony in the case last week.
We all should hope that Officer Love recovers quickly and is able to return some day to the line of duty. We need people like him, who are willing to jump into the emergency to protect the public.
Society does everything it can to protect law enforcement, but it can’t eliminate the risks of what will always be a dangerous job.
A police officer never knows what will come with the next dispatch. The potential for danger is constant, and the men and women who do it honorably deserve our community’s respect and support.
In crisis moments such as the one recently experienced by Love, the community automatically offers to do all that it can. We offer our concern, our hope and our continuing commitment to make society safer for everyone, including our police. But often that doesn’t seem like enough.
Keep Officer Love in your thoughts. He has spent years protecting Tulsa, and in this continuing challenge, he and his family deserve our full support.