Editorial: Keep our kids alive by fighting 'epidemic' of Oklahoma youth suicide

During an average year, Oklahoma has about 32% more kids ages 10-17 dying by suicide and accidental drug overdoses than the rest of the nation. Now, that rate has morphed into an “epidemic,” say the state’s brain health advocates.
Our kids are hurting, and we have to act now.
The Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, a statewide collaborative of nonpartisan experts in policy and brain health, has moved youth suicide and mental health to its top priority. It’s that critical.
“Our data has really shown substantial and frightening numbers of children who have suicidal thoughts, major depressive disorder, different things that are really going to affect the outcome of their lives,” executive director Zack Stoycoff told the Tulsa World.
Hospitals are seeing twice the number of youth in emergency rooms with suicide thoughts and suicidal ideation. Oklahoma needs a system to catch the kids before they get to this acute point.
The adult suicide rate is alarming as well. In the overall rate, meaning all ages, Oklahoma ranks sixth at 36% higher than the national average. Since the pandemic’s beginning, Oklahoma suicides have risen 27%.
But, the youth deaths are so severe that advocates are screaming for a triage: “The house is on fire with children dying by suicide,” Stoycoff said.
Poor measures in Oklahoma for brain health aren’t new. For decades, workers in health care, education and social work have warned of worsening brain health. Oklahoma ranks highest among youth showing multiple Adverse Childhood Experiences, which ripple into bad outcomes as adults.
Lawmakers can chart a new course. Gov. Kevin Stitt has embraced efforts at bolstering access to brain health programs, recently promoting the theory of hope for all state agencies.
Among the proposals being touted by Health Minds is House Bill 4106, sponsored by state Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso. It would establish relationships between schools and local mental health providers and a protocol for handling a student in crisis.
We caution putting any more mandates on schools. But, if this proposal eases work for educators and gets students help they need, then it’s worth considering.
For decades, schools have been in dire need of trained mental health counselors in the buildings. Superintendent Joy Hofmeister last year directed more than $50 million in federal emergency funding and other grants to districts for student brain health needs.