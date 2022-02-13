Editorial: Keep our kids alive by fighting 'epidemic' of Oklahoma youth suicide

During an average year, Oklahoma has about 32% more kids ages 10-17 dying by suicide and accidental drug overdoses than the rest of the nation. Now, that rate has morphed into an “epidemic,” say the state’s brain health advocates.

Our kids are hurting, and we have to act now.

The Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, a statewide collaborative of nonpartisan experts in policy and brain health, has moved youth suicide and mental health to its top priority. It’s that critical.

“Our data has really shown substantial and frightening numbers of children who have suicidal thoughts, major depressive disorder, different things that are really going to affect the outcome of their lives,” executive director Zack Stoycoff told the Tulsa World.

Hospitals are seeing twice the number of youth in emergency rooms with suicide thoughts and suicidal ideation. Oklahoma needs a system to catch the kids before they get to this acute point.