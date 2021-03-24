Editorial: Keep Oklahoma's Promise to not add burdens to low-income families

The state shouldn’t break its promise to help thousands of low-income students working their way to a college degree.
Created in 1992, the Legislature passed the Oklahoma Higher Access Learning Program, commonly called Oklahoma’s Promise, to assist more families in sending their children to college.
Students in the 8th, 9th and 10th grades in families earning less than $50,000 a year can earn a tuition scholarship to an Oklahoma college or university. They also meet academic and conduct requirements.
The program closes the equity gap among marginalized populations. Students have improved their lives — and generations after them — by obtaining college degrees.
Senate Bill 639 would change this opportunity by adding an unnecessary penalty. It would require any student in the program who doesn’t graduate within six years be required to pay the scholarship. It passed the Senate and has been sent to the House.
It’s a harmful bill that would only put low-income students further into serious debt at the start of their adult lives. The bill does nothing to help students complete their degree.
The percentage of students in Oklahoma’s Promise graduating hovers around 50% for each class, according to the last annual report of the Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education.
Of those graduating, 85% stay in Oklahoma for their careers.
Since 2012, the majority enrolled with Oklahoma’s Promise come from rural areas, though last year 53% came from the five most populated counties. Of participants, 60% are women and 58% are students of ethnic or racial minority groups.
College debt has been mounting in the country to crisis levels.
Oklahoma residents owe $14.6 billion in college debt with an average per student at $29,890, according to a Student Loan Hero analysis. It’s a number stopping students, particularly those in low-income households, from seeking college degrees
Students sometimes take more than six years to get a degree. They may face challenges in health, family or just adjusting to college pressure.
Instead of punishing students, lawmakers could find ways to encourage degree completion. Adding a penalty will only dissuade students from enrolling in the program, not wanting to risk the debt.
The damage of SB 639 to the students and their families far exceeds any benefit to the state or higher education institutions. Keep Oklahoma’s Promise by leaving the program alone.
