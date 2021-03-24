Editorial: Keep Oklahoma's Promise to not add burdens to low-income families

The state shouldn’t break its promise to help thousands of low-income students working their way to a college degree.

Created in 1992, the Legislature passed the Oklahoma Higher Access Learning Program, commonly called Oklahoma’s Promise, to assist more families in sending their children to college.

Students in the 8th, 9th and 10th grades in families earning less than $50,000 a year can earn a tuition scholarship to an Oklahoma college or university. They also meet academic and conduct requirements.

The program closes the equity gap among marginalized populations. Students have improved their lives — and generations after them — by obtaining college degrees.

Senate Bill 639 would change this opportunity by adding an unnecessary penalty. It would require any student in the program who doesn’t graduate within six years be required to pay the scholarship. It passed the Senate and has been sent to the House.

It’s a harmful bill that would only put low-income students further into serious debt at the start of their adult lives. The bill does nothing to help students complete their degree.