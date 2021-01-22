Editorial: Kamala Harris and Rose Washington are emblems of change and evidence that a true meritocracy makes us stronger

The day after the first Black woman in history was sworn in as vice president of the United States, the first African American woman in history was sworn in as the chair of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
In both cases, the new leaders were emblems of changing times and a healthier society that empowers a more diverse set of leaders on the basis of merit, not privilege.
In the same week that the nation celebrated the heritage of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Kamala Harris took the oath of office and stood a heartbeat away from the presidency. As the nation watched, the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice and the first Black vice president stood at the apex of power, a new manifestation of the American experience.
Washington is no less important for what she stands for, a Black woman leading the premier business organization of the city that 100 years ago murderously destroyed the prosperous Black businesses of Greenwood.
In neither case is it appropriate to assume that the women were chosen merely as symbols. They rose to their positions by merit.
A prosecutor, attorney general, reformer and senator, Harris earned her way to where she is with intelligence and hard work. In August, when President Joe Biden announced his choice of Harris as his running mate, he told supporters, “I need someone working alongside me who is smart, tough, and ready to lead. Kamala is that person.”
Washington’s credentials are just as impressive. As CEO of Tulsa Economic Development Corp., she has been the tip of the spear in the city’s efforts to stabilize its economic base amid the pandemic. She also led the community’s years’ long effort to bring grocery facilities to Tulsa’s food desert and served as chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s board of directors, no small accomplishment.
The importance of the moment was not lost on Washington Thursday as she made her inaugural speech as chamber chair. Indeed, she used that platform to show the community what can and must be done.
“From every individual, to every company, to our entire community, (diversity, equity and inclusion) should not just be something we aspire to do well,” Washington said. “Diverse, equitable and inclusive should be who we are.”
A century ago, the face of leadership in Tulsa and America was all male and all white. The elite lived in the same neighborhoods, attended the same colleges and worshipped at the same churches. The myth of the day that the United States was a melting pot and a meritocracy: Through thrift, hard work and sober piety, any (white, Protestant) man could become president or a captain of industry.
Harris and Washington are the latest evidence that our nation and our city thrive better if they broaden the base. The women don’t represent an end of the need to recreate American culture to match the promise of its founding charters, but as evidence of the promise that a true meritocracy will produce a stronger, more resilient, more unified and a better society that can truly set itself out as an example for the rest of the world.