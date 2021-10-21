Editorial: Juneteenth deserves holiday designation as important moment in U.S. history

Juneteenth deserves to be a holiday as an important, critical moment in U.S. history. We applaud city and county officials for making this progressive and right move.

For more than a century, Tulsa has celebrated the emancipation of slavery; now Juneteenth is an official holiday for the city and county.

We hope the rest of Oklahoma and the U.S. will follow.

Juneteenth or Emancipation Day; now, it's an official holiday for the city and county.

That day — June 19 — marks the day word reached Texas

Now, the city and county have made the day a holiday

President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862. But news of the end of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery did not reach Texas — the westernmost of the Confederate states — until June 19, 1865.