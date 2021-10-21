Editorial: Juneteenth deserves holiday designation as important moment in U.S. history

For more than a century, Tulsa has celebrated the emancipation of slavery; now it’s a city and county holiday.
Juneteenth — June 19 — marks the day in 1865 when word reached Texas that the Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862, but western-most states were not made aware.
Tulsa has a rich history celebrating the holiday with consistent festivals since 1989 filled with music, food and African American traditions. It’s typically been held in the Greenwood District.
In June, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday. Some major companies, such as Twitter and Nike, were already recognizing the day by giving workers a paid day off.
Recently, elected officials at the city of Tulsa and Tulsa County followed suit by declaring it a holiday for their employees. Oklahoma recognized Juneteenth in 1994 but not as a paid state holiday.
For Tulsa, this is a powerful symbol and milestone.
Before the modern, annual Tulsa Juneteenth celebrations, a similar holiday known as Emancipation Day was observed in the August to September months.
A Sept. 25, 1903, story in the weekly Tulsa Democrat announced a three-day picnic and entertainment by a nine-piece for a commemoration. Two years later, the Democrat publicized a two-day event at Walker’s Park with free food both days.
A 1915 Aug. 4 Emancipation Day event in Sand Springs was pegged as “the largest celebration ever held in the state in honor of this occasion.” By the 1940s, it had shifted into local venues such as the Blue Moon ballroom near 3600 N. Cincinnati Ave. or the Casa Loma dance hall in west Tulsa.
The events featured music, picnics, sermons, fireworks, rodeos and sometimes political speeches. Reports show they were held at various places such as Lincoln Park (now Lacy Park) and Buford Colony, a Black community south of Sand Springs. Family reunions were planned around the festivities.
It fizzled out by the 1950s and revived in 1983 through the efforts of Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Mabel B. Little. The Juneteenth on Greenwood Heritage Festival launched in 1988 with the creation of the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame.
In 2017, Tulsa Juneteenth formed as a nonprofit through the Tulsa Community Foundation under the Greenwood Chamber. It has continued ever since.
Juneteenth deserves to be a holiday as an important, critical moment in U.S. history. We applaud city and county officials for making this progressive and right move.
We hope the rest of Oklahoma and the U.S. will follow.
