With a $3.1 million budget and suggestions from residents, Johnson Park could be a catalyst in transforming the neighborhood.

The area at 61st Street and Riverside Drive is largely vacant and left with untapped potential. Voters approved funding in the Improve Our Tulsa 2 package to renovate the park into something vibrant.

Too often, officials design parks using consultants or other recreation specialists. This time the city went to the people living in homes and apartments near the park for ideas.

The approach works well because residents know best what they need in their neighborhoods. Parks are essential quality-of-life measures for a city but are not a one-size-fits-all answer.

A story from reporter Kevin Canfield noted that city officials held more than six neighborhood meetings last year to get input about Johnson Park amenities. Last week, an unveiling of conceptual plans gave another opportunity to submit ideas. Those will be used in finalizing plans before issuing requests for proposal.

Construction is slated to begin in 2024.

The plan now calls for a playground, splash pad, covered basketball/sports court, graffiti wall and dog park. The dog park was an idea directly from neighbors who want a place children can play with pets. For pet owners, having areas to take their dogs for exercise and to enjoy the outdoors is good for the well-being of a community.

A possibility is getting parts of a skate park from the west bank of the Arkansas River near 21st Street moved to Johnson Park. It would be installed along the Riverside Drive side of the park.

The park is situated in a good location that could link to the greater River Parks trails system. The neighborhoods directly around it have been economically struggling for decades, fighting off blight.

A reimagined park could be the spark to change the future of that area; bright spots have the ability to grow.

We are encouraged by the progress of the park planning and look forward to enjoying another recreation location in the city.