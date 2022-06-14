Editorial: It's a proud moment seeing the image of former Cherokee Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller on U.S. tender

The first Oklahoman to have an image printed by the U.S. Mint on circulating American tender rightly belongs to a pioneering American Indian leader who championed causes for the underserved.

The late Cherokee Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller is part of the American Women Quarters Program celebrating women’s contributions to the nation’s development and history. She joins poet Maya Angelou, astronaut Sally Ride, actress Anna May Wong and suffrage leader Adelina Otero-Warren.

Mankiller’s coins are now in circulation. We share in this proud moment for Oklahomans and tribal nations.

Most people know Mankiller as the first modern woman to lead a tribal nation. But that alone is not what makes her worthy of this honor.

Mankiller’s actions built health clinics across northeastern Oklahoma and got clean water flowing through its towns. Her era of leadership brought an economic independence that generated millions invested into local education, tribal projects and community infrastructure.

She signed an unprecedented self-determination agreement with the federal government in 1990 that led to the Bureau of Indian Affairs surrendering direct control over millions of dollars to the tribe.

Her 10 years as chief (1985 to 1995) saw employment double in the nation, graduation rates of Cherokee youth increase, infant mortality decrease and rural community infrastructure projects grow. Job training, health care, housing and education were core to her administration.

Through it all, Mankiller fought for equal rights and tribal sovereignty. She kept a focus on those who are marginalized and left out of public life.

While improving the lives of Cherokee citizens, she strengthened Oklahoma. She showed how residents and tribal members rise and fall together.

Her story is similar to those of many Indigenous people living in Oklahoma. Mankiller’s great-grandfather survived the deadly Trail of Tears from the South in the mid-1800s. She was the sixth of 11 children, living in an Adair County home with no electricity, plumbing or telephone.

When she was 11, Mankiller’s family was relocated to San Francisco in a federal program to move people off federally subsidized lands into cities with promises of jobs. She called it her personal Trail of Tears, recognizing the program as an ongoing diaspora of Indigenous people.

When she returned to Oklahoma as a single mother of two daughters, she found purpose in community organizing. Her first major project was getting running water to isolated homes. She secured equipment and worked alongside residents who provided the labor.

It was former Principal Chief Ross Swimmer who got Mankiller into politics, asking her to run as deputy chief. She became principal chief in 1985. She became one of the most popular leaders, winning her last term with 83% of the vote.

In politics, she encountered sexism, once saying she faced more discrimination as a woman than as an American Indian. Yet she powered on with grace, dignity and strength.

That’s why Mankiller deserves to be on U.S. currency; she represents the best of us.

