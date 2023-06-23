Other Oklahoma institutions housing Indigenous remains are the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District, Oklahoma Historical Society, Oklahoma Archeological Survey at OU, University of Tulsa Department of Anthropology and Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art.

Just having remains and objects doesn't mean the institutions have been engaging in wrongdoing. But we encourage them to look into the repatriation process to see if a better resting place can be found among their descendants.

History cannot be changed about how the remains and artifacts were removed. But, we can do better in our actions today by ensuring all opportunities for repatriation have been taken.

We appreciate the work the Gilcrease Museum has undergone in this effort.