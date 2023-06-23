The Gilcrease Museum is leading by example in identifying Native American human remains in its custody to return to their tribes. More museums and institutions ought to start this morally right process.
At least 2,800 remains of Native American people are kept in seven museums located in Oklahoma, according to a story from Tulsa World reporter Neal Franklin. Nationally, about 100,000 sets of human remains and 750,000 related funerary items have been inventoried by U.S. organizations.
While uncovering how the institutions acquired the remains and objects is critical in understanding history, priority must be repatriation to tribal nations.
Tribes have a right to their sacred artifacts, and people deserve to be buried in a culturally appropriate manner. This is a matter of respect and trust.
The Gilcrease Museum is getting ready to return six sets of remains affiliated with the Caddo, Osage and Quapaw nations. In 2006, the Gilcrease returned 161 ancestors and 86 boxes of artifacts to the Quapaw Tribe in the institution's first repatriation.
About 300 human remains at Gilcrease are in the process of identification.
The federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act allows for tribal nations to claim remains once they have been identified as Indigenous. The problem is that many institutions are not working to make the identification.
It can become a complex process, but it's worth working through those challenges. Tribes and federal officials have experts prepared to assist. Relocation starts by figuring out a connection between the remains and a county and state.
Other Oklahoma institutions housing Indigenous remains are the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District, Oklahoma Historical Society, Oklahoma Archeological Survey at OU, University of Tulsa Department of Anthropology and Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art.
Just having remains and objects doesn't mean the institutions have been engaging in wrongdoing. But we encourage them to look into the repatriation process to see if a better resting place can be found among their descendants.
History cannot be changed about how the remains and artifacts were removed. But, we can do better in our actions today by ensuring all opportunities for repatriation have been taken.
We appreciate the work the Gilcrease Museum has undergone in this effort.