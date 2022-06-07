Editorial: Inspiring story of COVID-19 recovery a remind of the virus danger

The low community level of COVID-19 in Tulsa County has most residents engaging in life as usual. But, occasionally a story serves to remind everyone the virus remains a threat.

After 512 days confined to hospitals and care facilities due to damage from COVID-19, Sapulpa resident John Rampey returned home recently. Writer Tim Stanley wrote about his journey from near-death to recovery.

On Dec. 29, 2020, Rampey got sick, and symptoms quickly spiraled. After hospitalization at Saint Francis Hospital South, his health continued to deteriorate, including having a stroke during his initial stay.

In all, Rampey spent 52 days on a ventilator, underwent 30 blood transfusions and had about six months of dialysis. He had a colostomy and ate only through a feeding tube for 10 months. There are about two months he cannot remember.

His family was called five times by hospital officials who believed his death was near. Each time, he pulled through.

It’s with a great happiness that a reporter can sit with Rampey on his front porch as he spoke about this difficult time. These types of recovery tales are hard to find during the pandemic. Also, the faith and love that surrounded Rampey and his family through this trauma stands as an inspiration.

He and his wife, Judy, were able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, and Rampey will turn 70 this year.

Rampey’s health will likely be fragile for some time, as the long-haul effects are yet to be known.

Right now, Tulsa County has about 73 cases per 100,000 people, which puts community level as “low.” However, the state risk level is at orange, or moderate. Oklahoma’s test positivity is at “light red,” considered at the beginning of the high level.

The good news is the virus has waned, but it is not gone.

Rampey and his family are advocates of COVID-19 vaccines, which were not available when Rampey contracted the virus. He was just two weeks away from getting a shot when he first started showing symptoms.

We join him in encouraging vaccines so others won’t face the same health devastation.

