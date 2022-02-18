Editorial: Initiative plan for Tulsa atonement for race massacre shows promise

A process for moving the city forward to repair damage from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre appears promising in its inclusiveness and intention.
A framework for discussing how to make amends stems from a nonbinding resolution passed by the Tulsa City Council last June to establish such a community-led initiative. Rightly, a priority is placed on the opinions of survivors and descendants of victims.
The council heard from former mayoral candidate and community organizer Greg Robinson on the initial idea for how this would work. He stressed that nothing has been determined.
About $51,000 in private funding has been raised for the effort, which is being administered by the community development and engagement firm World Won Development. The preliminary proposal includes a series of community meetings in different parts of the city over nine to 12 months.
It starts by providing the survivors and descendants a place to talk about their thoughts on restorative justice.
From there, the engagement would bring in an education component based on experiences with these types of community traumas in other cities. Tulsa doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel on this.
Experts who could be involved come from groups such as Human Rights Watch, the National African American Reparations Commission, the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America and First Repair, Robinson told the council.
The council resolution and this process make no guarantee of reparations or any specific remedy. Robinson and some other Black leaders support reparations, but he said those personal feelings would not dictate this process.
Complexity exists around what reparations mean to different stakeholders. Opinions on the remedies for healing these traumas range from cash compensation to business loan programs to youth scholarships. It’s why an agreed-upon process for holding these discussions is important.
Tulsans don’t need to fight or sow divisions over this. We need more listening, understanding and then action rooted in good faith to make things right and better for everyone.
We support the council’s commitment to provide groundwork for honest conversations. The city remains obligated to fix what happened a century ago and its lingering damage.
The effort to continue finding solutions is appreciated, and we look forward to the process.