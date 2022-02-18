Editorial: Initiative plan for Tulsa atonement for race massacre shows promise

A process for moving the city forward to repair damage from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre appears promising in its inclusiveness and intention.

A framework for discussing how to make amends stems from a nonbinding resolution passed by the Tulsa City Council last June to establish such a community-led initiative. Rightly, a priority is placed on the opinions of survivors and descendants of victims.

The council heard from former mayoral candidate and community organizer Greg Robinson on the initial idea for how this would work. He stressed that nothing has been determined.

About $51,000 in private funding has been raised for the effort, which is being administered by the community development and engagement firm World Won Development. The preliminary proposal includes a series of community meetings in different parts of the city over nine to 12 months.

It starts by providing the survivors and descendants a place to talk about their thoughts on restorative justice.