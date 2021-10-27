Editorial: Inhofe right to champion bill that protects and promotes tribal management of bison

It took nearly 30 years, but a consortium of tribal nations seeking protection for and growth of bison herds finally has support for a permanent program in the U.S. government.

Sen. Jim Inhofe is among the authors of the bipartisan legislation — the Indian Buffalo Management Act — that would create a program within the Department of the Interior to back tribal management and utilization of American bison, also called buffalo.

Several Oklahoma tribal nations joined the Intertribal Buffalo Council that formed in 1992 to reestablish bison on tribal lands. Those nations include Cherokee, Cheyenne Arapaho, Iowa, Modoc, Osage, Quapaw, Seminole and Tonkawa.

Bison have an important role in the history and culture of many Indigenous nations. For generations before white settlement, American Indians relied on bison to provide food, clothing, tools and jewelry. Every part of a bison was used, and keeping a plentiful herd was paramount.

The council states that for tribal nations bison “represent their spirit and remind them of how their lives were once lived, free and in harmony with nature.”