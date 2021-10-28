Editorial: Inhofe push to end Pentagon vaccine mandate would hurt national security

Those diseases can thin the ranks in a hurry if left unchecked, and COVID-19 is no different. Singling out this particular disease, and the vaccine available to fight it, makes no sense.

Active duty members have largely staved off the worst effects of COVID-19. But the Pentagon reported in September that military deaths from the disease doubled during the height of the delta variant surge. None of those who died were fully vaccinated, following the trend we see in the general population.

It should be reiterated that COVID-19 vaccines have proved to be safe and effective. Patient deaths, hospitalizations and illnesses among the vaccinated are far less than what is seen among the unvaccinated.

Inhofe noted concerns about meeting the vaccination deadlines, some of which loom next month. There should be discussions about that, and if that timetable isn’t workable, adjustments should be considered.