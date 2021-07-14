Editorial: Inhofe fights for Tulsa's infrastructure needs

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is fighting for the infrastructure needs of Tulsa, as he has for years.

Inhofe has requested $20 million in federal appropriations to replace Tulsa International Airport’s nearly 60-year-old air traffic control tower.

He also asked for $5 million to build a new federal inspection service facility at the airport.

The two new airport projects are essential to Tulsa's future. The tower was built in 1962 and isn't appropriate for the 21st century.

The inspection facility would provide for screening of incoming international passengers and cargo. Customs and Border Patrol officials notified the airport five years ago that it would discontinue operations in Tulsa unless facilities are upgraded.

Inhofe also is continuing to push for federal action on the aged and troubled levees that protect Tulsa from flooding.

And he continues to fight for critical repairs and improvements to the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, a vital link to world commerce for northeastern Oklahoma.

Infrastructure has recently been a hot topic in Washington, but it's been Inhofe's purpose throughout his federal political career.