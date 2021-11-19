Editorial: Infrastructure bill doing what government ought to be doing - building the country's foundation

Another possible beneficiary is the Port of Catoosa, another critical link to the national transportation grid. This 50-year-old marvel of engineering connects the Arkansas and Verdigris rivers, the Arkansas Post Canal, the White River and the Mississippi River. At this age, upgrades such as dredging the port and enhancing the rail and roads around it are critical.

The lack of broadband has plagued rural Oklahoma for too long. Having wireless access is not a luxury; it’s an equity issue for education, health care and workforce.

The plan includes $1 billion to reconnect Black and other racial and ethnic communities divided by highways and other infrastructure. Tulsa destroyed its historic Greenwood District — site of the 1921 Race Massacre — when it put Interstate 244 right down the middle.

We hope our congressional delegation will fight for funds to right that wrong.

Criticisms of the infrastructure bill focus on the cost, adding to the national debt. We’re also concerned with keeping debt at a reasonable ratio to the gross domestic product. But this type of spending is what government is supposed to do.