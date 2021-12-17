Editorial: INCOG's finalist selection bodes well for Tulsa area

The Tulsa area just got well-deserved attention with INCOG getting a step closer to a highly competitive national grant that would convert the region into a hub for research, development and production in the advanced mobility industry.

The Indian Nations Council of Governments, a planning organization, has been named among 60 finalists for a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant. If awarded, it could bring in up to $70 million for economic development in a widescale project. It is part of a $1 billion “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” grant to speed pandemic recovery and rebuild communities, some of which have experienced decades of disinvestment.

The INCOG proposal on a regional Advanced Mobility Corridor will compete in Phase 2 for up to $100 million by March 15, according to a story from reporter Rhett Morgan. By making this cut, the group received $500,000 to further develop the project.