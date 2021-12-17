Editorial: INCOG's finalist selection bodes well for Tulsa area

The Tulsa area just got well-deserved attention with INCOG getting a step closer to a highly competitive national grant that would convert the region into a hub for research, development and production in the advanced mobility industry.
The Indian Nations Council of Governments, a planning organization, has been named among 60 finalists for a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant. If awarded, it could bring in up to $70 million for economic development in a widescale project. It is part of a $1 billion “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” grant to speed pandemic recovery and rebuild communities, some of which have experienced decades of disinvestment.
The INCOG proposal on a regional Advanced Mobility Corridor will compete in Phase 2 for up to $100 million by March 15, according to a story from reporter Rhett Morgan. By making this cut, the group received $500,000 to further develop the project.
These kinds of grants take a significant amount of energy, resources, planning and organization from partner groups. Tulsa has a history of developing working relationships across sectors.
As Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a written statement, “Once again, the Tulsa Metro proves that when we work together as a region we can successfully compete with the best.”
In this case, the coalition includes the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, Osage Nation, city of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority, Oklahoma State University, Tulsa Innovation Labs, George Kaiser Family Foundation, Tulsa Airports and Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce. INCOG serves as the facilitating institution.
The project includes several components: renovating wastewater infrastructure of specific industrial parks, establishing a drone testing flight corridor with a hangar for manufacturing and maintaining aircraft, opening a center at Oklahoma State University focused on technical development and supporting business skills, and increasing the region’s skilled workforce through certificate and degree programs and apprenticeships.
It’s an ambitious plan costing about $70 million, but big ideas make change happen. If awarded, the opportunities and economic development will be transformative.
This project highlights the innovation, creativity and collaboration of the Tulsa area. We congratulate INCOG and the coalition for getting further into this competition and thank them for this work. <&rule>