Editorial: In the Case of the Vulgar Cheerleader, the U.S. Supreme Court offers an important lesson to schools

It was a Supreme Court decision that was made for the tabloids: The Case of the Vulgar Cheerleader.

In an 8-1 decision that united liberal and conservative justices, the high court ruled last week that except in a few incompletely defined cases, schools cannot discipline students on the basis of social media posts made off campus.

In other words, if they’re not on school property, students have free speech rights when they’re posting on Snapchat, Twitter or whatever platform they prefer.

The decision resulted from the problems of Brandi Levy, who, when she was 14, made a vulgar posting on Snapchat to express her disappointment at not making the varsity cheerleading squad. The posting included a picture of her making a universally understood finger gesture and a string of curse words.

That got Levy suspended from junior varsity cheerleading activities for a year, which the court, led by Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, said violated her First Amendment free speech rights.

Policing the vulgarities students post from the privacy of their homes are the responsibility of parents not schools. In the real world, schools are increasingly pushed to take on more and more of the rightful jobs of mom and dad, but this won’t be one of them, the court said.