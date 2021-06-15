Editorial: Imperative for Biden administration to address threat of inflation

Summers calls for effective monetary measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve, redirecting COVID stimulus funding to projects that will create long-term productivity (i.e. infrastructure) and allowing COVID unemployment relief programs that may be keeping people out of the workforce to expire this fall. He also speaks of revenue increases — aka tax increases.

Tighter monetary policy, shifting federal spending, taking away relief and increasing taxes could put the brakes on inflation, but, managed poorly, could send the economy into recession.

Inflation hurts everyone. It does so in obvious ways, higher prices, and in insidious ways, such as higher interest on federal debt, which means government costs rise without any increase in government services. That has a toxic impact on public trust in the ability of government to work effectively in society.

For these and many other reasons, the Biden administration must take seriously the threat of inflation. For the past 20 years, Washington behaved as if the U.S. economy was immune to the dangers of rising prices, which has led to foolish spending and tax-cutting choices. That thinking must stop.