Editorial: Imperative for Biden administration to address threat of inflation

It’s been a long time, but an old enemy to the American economy appears to be making a comeback.
Inflation, which sapped the American spirit and led to a painful monetary purge in the 1970s and 80s, is back.
Federal statistics show the consumer price index rose at an annualized rate of 7.5% percent in the first quarter. This isn’t news to anyone who has bought lumber or gasoline recently. Because energy and construction are foundational elements of our consumer economy, it’s predictable that price increases there will spread.
“We are seeing very substantial inflation,” billionaire Warren Buffett said at the recent Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting. “We are raising prices. People are raising prices to us, and it’s being accepted.”
The recipe for inflation is simple: Too much money is chasing a limited amount of goods and services. As a sign of an economy expanding after the COVID-19 shutdown, it’s good, but it’s the sort of good that could get old fast.
A recent column by former Harvard University President Lawrence Summers, treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and a top economic adviser to Barack Obama, makes the case that the inflation spike is not transitory and shouldn’t be ignored by policymakers.
Summers calls for effective monetary measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve, redirecting COVID stimulus funding to projects that will create long-term productivity (i.e. infrastructure) and allowing COVID unemployment relief programs that may be keeping people out of the workforce to expire this fall. He also speaks of revenue increases — aka tax increases.
Tighter monetary policy, shifting federal spending, taking away relief and increasing taxes could put the brakes on inflation, but, managed poorly, could send the economy into recession.
Inflation hurts everyone. It does so in obvious ways, higher prices, and in insidious ways, such as higher interest on federal debt, which means government costs rise without any increase in government services. That has a toxic impact on public trust in the ability of government to work effectively in society.
For these and many other reasons, the Biden administration must take seriously the threat of inflation. For the past 20 years, Washington behaved as if the U.S. economy was immune to the dangers of rising prices, which has led to foolish spending and tax-cutting choices. That thinking must stop.
Obviously, this has economic and political implications. Joe Biden probably can’t win re-election by getting inflation under control quickly, but he can certainly lose it by not doing so.