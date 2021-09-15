Editorial: Ignore hateful rhetoric; Welcome fleeing Afghans into Oklahoma and Tulsa

With open arms, Oklahomans ought to welcome the nearly 2,000 Afghan refugees expected in the next few months.

Ignore the hate and xenophobia coming from Republican Party Chairman John Bennett and some lawmakers. That’s not the Oklahoma Standard.

These immigrants are American allies. Many aided and worked with our troops, putting themselves and their families in danger. Others may be escaping persecution for their Christian faith or for their advocacy for equality and democracy.

Catholic Charities is the official refugee resettlement agency in the state. Last week, it said about 800 Afghan refugees are expected in Tulsa and about 1,000 will arrive in Oklahoma City. The number could go higher.

By the time of arrival, they have gone through several stages of vetting and been at different holding spaces in the immigration process. Those include stops in military bases with multiple security background checks and medical exams.

Ending the war in Afghanistan has caused a diaspora of its citizens.

The United Nations stated in August that half a million immigrants could flee by the year’s end. That is on top of the 2.2 million Afghans already living in neighboring countries.