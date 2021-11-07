Editorial: If the state is going to continue executions, it needs to do better

Executions can be ugly things, as Oklahoma experienced when carrying out its first since 2015.

Despite how state prison officials characterize what happened as lethal drugs pulsed through John Marion Grant on Oct. 28, his body reacted violently with vomiting, struggles and involuntary movements.

These are the reported possible side effects of the same drugs used in the previous two problematic executions.

The description of the execution as “without complication” by Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow is hard to accept. Also, the state’s lack of records and secrecy around the process is a troubling practice.

As long as the state embraces executions, it ought to meet the standards set by courts and by public expectation.

A pending lawsuit stems from a denied records request for information about the execution drug inventories, expiration dates, logs, quality testing and purchasing. The agency says it has no documents.

It ought to be the opposite. Capital punishment is the greatest power granted to the state and deserves as much openness and information collection as possible.