Editorial: If the IRS can’t keep Jeff Bezos’ taxes secret, what’s protecting yours?

A lot of people — including, famously, Buffett, currently the seventh richest man in the world — think the tax rates on the richest Americans should be higher than that paid by their secretaries, not lower.

If you are among those who looks at the mounting proposals for government spending coming out of Washington and sensibly wonder who’s going to pay for all that, the ProPublica revelation suggests an answer, and it’s not the 1 percent.

The principle of progressive taxation is old and basic: To whom much is given, much will be required (Luke 12:48).

Beyond the basic fairness of that idea, is its ability to stabilize class discontent in society with the belief that the tax code isn’t a rigged game built to protect the top fraction of the wealthiest individuals.

The news that the 50 richest Americans are worth as much as the poorest 165 million, as Bloomberg News recently reported, should be a cause for significant alarm for a lot of people, including the rich, the poor and anyone invested in a stable society of growth and broad prosperity.