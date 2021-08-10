Editorial: If FDA approval leads to more COVID vaccine mandates, how will Oklahomans respond?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he hopes the FDA will give full approve to a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted only emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the agency is expected soon to give full approval to Pfizer.

Such approval will remove one of the common reasons cited by the unvaccinated for not rolling up their sleeves, but we are uncertain how many minds it will actually change.

Fauci also said approval may empower those who think vaccines should be more broadly mandated.

The Biden administration has said civilian federal employees and contractors will face a choice of vaccination or a regimen of masking, social distancing and weekly testing. COVID vaccination has been added to the list of required immunizations for U.S. military personnel. Some states and private businesses have announced similar strict vaccination policies for employees.

Fauci said he would strongly support more mandates in private business, higher education and other areas.

“The time has come. … We’ve got to go the extra step to get people vaccinated,” he said over the weekend.