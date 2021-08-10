Editorial: If FDA approval leads to more COVID vaccine mandates, how will Oklahomans respond?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he hopes the FDA will give full approve to a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted only emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the agency is expected soon to give full approval to Pfizer.
Such approval will remove one of the common reasons cited by the unvaccinated for not rolling up their sleeves, but we are uncertain how many minds it will actually change.
Fauci also said approval may empower those who think vaccines should be more broadly mandated.
The Biden administration has said civilian federal employees and contractors will face a choice of vaccination or a regimen of masking, social distancing and weekly testing. COVID vaccination has been added to the list of required immunizations for U.S. military personnel. Some states and private businesses have announced similar strict vaccination policies for employees.
Fauci said he would strongly support more mandates in private business, higher education and other areas.
“The time has come. … We’ve got to go the extra step to get people vaccinated,” he said over the weekend.
Fauci’s comments follow a recent pattern of public officials using stronger words to push vaccination. In a press conference last week, Mayor G.T. Bynum and area health care leaders repeatedly described the increasingly dangerous local situation as an “epidemic of the unvaccinated,” which is stark but true language. Vaccinated people can still get the delta variant responsible for the recent upsurge, but they rarely become severely ill or die of it.
There is, however, a broader danger lurking. So long as a substantial number of Americans remain unvaccinated, the virus has a playground for further evolution, a breeding ground for future variants that may leap more virulently into the vaccinated population.
We have real doubts that vaccine mandates will be effective in Oklahoma, outside of certain specific populations such as federal employees and health care workers. Indeed, they could be counterproductive, pushing people who might have been persuaded more strongly against the idea.
We continue to hold hope for the potential of incentives. The $100-a-shot bounty recently pushed by the Biden administration sounds like the sort of game-changing idea that could motivate substantial numbers of Oklahomans to get vaccinated. We continue to urge state leaders to do whatever is necessary to protect the public’s health. Complacency will not work, and it endangers everyone.