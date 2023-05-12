Hunger has hit Oklahoma with a punch not seen since before the pandemic. This is a fixable problem.

Efforts among governments, nonprofits and the food industry protected Americans from a hunger devastation during the height of COVID-19. Relief efforts came in the form of adjustments and funding boosts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, increased allocations to regional food banks, and partnerships to distribute more food to reduce food waste.

Schools were given relaxed rules to distribute meals through take-home packets, and restaurants were given stipends and assistance to serve meals to targeted communities.

Those programs have expired or are fading away. In February, the enhanced SNAP benefits ended, meaning a monthly loss of hundreds of dollars to recipients. Those families and individuals are scrambling to adjust during a time of high inflation.

One in four SNAP recipients now say they either sometimes or often cannot get enough to eat, according to a U.S. Census survey. In Oklahoma, about 557,000 individuals depend on SNAP. About one in four Oklahoma children are food insecure.

An Oklahoma Watch story found that the state's food banks are experiencing more than double the need since the year began. Lines are forming at food pantries, and mobile food deliveries are being deployed to reach rural Oklahomans who are unable to travel.

Oklahoma has never fared well nationally in hunger rates, particularly among children. Certainly poverty plays a heavy role. But there are other obstacles, such as lack of access to nutritious food through few store options in some areas and transportation to grocers.

Lessons ought to be learned from the pandemic. Some of those hunger-mitigation efforts worked and made sense — including flexibility in school nutrition programs and emphasis on locally grown food.

A June report published in the Lancet medical journal found that by increasing SNAP benefits by 15% in January 2021, about 850,000 instances of food insecurity were prevented weekly. The cited study reinforced previous research in finding SNAP to be most effective at stemming hunger on a widespread basis.

Hunger prevention isn't just about the moral responsibility to help low-income Americans; it's an issue of public health, education and workforce.

People who are hungry or can afford and access only the cheaper, higher-fat and caloric foods have more health problems. Hungry children cannot concentrate in school; hungry workers are not as productive. Hunger affects many facets of life.

Public investment in SNAP works, giving choices to those who need help and benefiting local grocers. Other programs are just as critical: expanding SNAP to more fresh markets, mobile markets and food pantries and educating people on gardening, cooking and nutrition.

With between 30% and 40% of the nation's food supply wasted, partnerships to redirect excess food ought to be more widespread. Improvements in transportation and housing also help alleviate the hunger problem.

Let's learn from the pandemic, lean into the research and ensure that no Oklahoman goes hungry.