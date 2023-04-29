We have to remember that the teachers are watching. And judging.

That’s the teachers who are in the classroom this semester.

And the teachers who aren’t in a classroom anymore but have a valid teaching certificate.

Don’t forget the teachers who are now principals trying to put great teachers in every classroom.

What do they see?

They see a debate at the Legislature on the future of funding education.

They see that it’s not clear yet whether a raise is coming.

And now they see a signing bonus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education made headlines with $16 million being set aside to attract certain kinds of teachers in certain situations.

As Tulsa World education reporter Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton reported this week, the bonuses starting at $15,000, target educators who commit to teaching special education, prekindergarten, kindergarten, first, second or third grade in an Oklahoma public school for at least five years, with additional amounts awarded to teachers who agree to teach in a rural district or one where at least half of the students are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

The bonuses can go up to $50,000 for teachers with more than five years of classroom experience. It’s a pilot program and, as of now, exists only for the next school year.

The bonus money will come from federal funds in the American Rescue Plan Act and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plan includes a cap on the total amount of signing bonuses awarded per district at $150,000. Depending on whom the bonus attracts, that could mean only three more teachers per district.

There are lots of qualifications and fine print. To learn more and apply, we encourage you to go to the online application, which is live on the State Department of Education‘s website.

When announcing the bonuses, State Superintendent Ryan Walters said he’s still committed to pushing the Legislature to provide an additional $150 million for merit-based pay raises. Walters also announced that the State Department of Education will create additional certification levels to offer incentive pay raises of up to $40,000 under the terms of House Bill 4388, but strings are attached.

Bonuses for some who aren’t in the classroom now.

Potential pay raises for some of the others who are.

It’s progress, yes, and when every price is going up, it might be what moves a person to dust off that teaching certificate and apply. We hope so.

Mayor G.T. Bynum told the Editorial Board recently that the $15,000 bonuses to recruit police officers have had an effect. That’s good news, because we don’t want to be a city that always has 130 fewer officers than we need. That’s the reality today.

These new bonuses for these specific teaching positions will help temporarily, but when are the teachers going to see something permanent?

When are teachers going to judge that Oklahoma is the best place to be a teacher? Every parent wants Oklahoma to be the best place to be a student.

It’s time to engage in the legislative process. Every person who will determine the future of education funding and how much your child’s teacher is paid is at work right now.

Maybe it’s time to contact those who represent you and let them know that it’s going to take bonuses and pay raises and a dedication to fully fund public education. Remind them that in addition to the teachers, you are watching, as well.

Why wait? There are real deadlines and decisions that have to be made.

We have to remember that our kids are watching all of this. And judging.

What do they see?