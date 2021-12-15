Editorial: How much are Oklahomans prepared to pay to fight the feds?

The Oklahoma Legislature passed House Bill 1236 last year authorizing up to $10 million for the attorney general to fight federal mandates that the state might not like.
So far, Attorney General John O’Connor has found five lawsuits around vaccine requirements to fund with that money. He was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt and is running for election next year, likely making these legal challenges part of his campaign.
But $10 million doesn’t seem to be enough for some lawmakers.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said he is ready to add more to push back against the federal government, according to a story last week from reporter Barbara Hoberock. It’s a move backed by the State Chamber.
Is that really what Oklahomans want?
The state is facing a crisis in public education as schools are occasionally closing because there is not enough staff as more qualified teachers leave the job.
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is working through a waiting list of at least 5,800 people seeking waivers in developmental disabilities services for home- and community-based services.
Affordable and accessible mental health services are woefully inadequate across all constituencies at a time with higher than average suicides, depression, anxiety and other medical needs.
The state ranks No. 3 in the overall incarceration rate and No. 1 in female imprisonment, exacerbating problems in our workforce and family unification.
While the Attorney General’s Office staff are fighting the feds, we wonder what is not being pursued.
Thousands of Okahomans had their identities stolen or compromised during the pandemic’s crush of unemployment and other benefit claims. The burgeoning medical marijuana industry is battling problems with shady out-of-state companies and potential illegal sales.
Those are just a couple of things the attorney general usually handles.
The list can go on of more pressing needs than spending millions to launch lawsuits against the federal government, particularly for transitory issues.
Eventually, vaccine mandates will not be applicable as the pandemic wanes. We encourage Oklahomans to get vaccinated to prevent deaths and long-term health consequences. Vaccines will shorten the pandemic and result in fewer hospitalizations and less loss of life.
Many of the state’s top elected leaders have done little to encourage vaccination and bolster the work of public health officials and frontline health care workers. Instead, the rhetoric turned into political ideology.
Oklahoma’s legislative budget reflects the priorities of the state. HB 1236 got by with little attention and no debate. It ought to be on the radar now for all Oklahomans.
The state is clawing back from an economic punch from the pandemic. It doesn’t need to waste any more money and resources on lawsuits for political points.
