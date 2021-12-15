Editorial: How much are Oklahomans prepared to pay to fight the feds?

The Oklahoma Legislature passed House Bill 1236 last year authorizing up to $10 million for the attorney general to fight federal mandates that the state might not like.

So far, Attorney General John O’Connor has found five lawsuits around vaccine requirements to fund with that money. He was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt and is running for election next year, likely making these legal challenges part of his campaign.

But $10 million doesn’t seem to be enough for some lawmakers.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said he is ready to add more to push back against the federal government, according to a story last week from reporter Barbara Hoberock. It’s a move backed by the State Chamber.

Is that really what Oklahomans want?

The state is facing a crisis in public education as schools are occasionally closing because there is not enough staff as more qualified teachers leave the job.