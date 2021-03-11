Editorial: How many Oklahomans have died of COVID-19? It depends on who's counting

How many Oklahomans have died of COVID-19 seems like a pretty straightforward issue, but it isn’t.
The state’s latest count is 4,701, but the National Center for Health Statistics was reporting 7,336 Oklahoma deaths involving COVID-19.
The 56% difference largely connects to differences in definitions and the state’s decision not to report COVID-19 deaths immediately on the basis of death certificates filled out by physicians.
Oklahoma and several other states have opted to reinvestigate reported COVID-19 deaths. There may be some logic there. If someone has COVID but dies in a traffic accident, is that a COVID death?
But the state doesn’t reinvestigate heart attacks or accidents or strokes, and, in the middle of a COVID-19 emergency, the state was putting an extra level of review on physician-reported COVID-19 deaths.
Then the emergency got more severe, and the state ran out of resources and fell behind in investigating reported deaths. We can’t fault the state for putting limited resources on the most urgent issues, but the gap between the state’s number and the federal number grew to a troubling point.
State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor says the federal number is “very representative” of COVID’s effects on Oklahoma, and he promises the state’s figures will be more current in the “relatively near future.”
The state’s relatively low number may have reduced the public perception of the danger and may have undermined the public’s response.
Now that more and more Oklahomans are getting vaccinated and the number of infections is coming down, the state’s reinvestigation policy is skewing numbers the opposite way.
On March 2, the state reported 50 COVID-19 deaths, but noted that 47 of them occurred in January.
Even if the state doubted the ability of physicians to report COVID-19 deaths accurately — and if that’s the case, we’d like to know why it doesn’t have similar doubts about heart failure and strokes — it could have reported the death certificate numbers and noted that the state hasn’t confirmed the numbers yet.
When the state’s figures are current, we’ll be able to judge if the decision to reinvestigate each death resulted in a substantially different number than simply reporting death certificates, but there’s little doubt that in the worst days of the pandemic, the state wasn’t giving us all the facts.
How many Oklahomans have died of COVID-19? Too many.
