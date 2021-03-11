Editorial: How many Oklahomans have died of COVID-19? It depends on who's counting

State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor says the federal number is “very representative” of COVID’s effects on Oklahoma, and he promises the state’s figures will be more current in the “relatively near future.”

The state’s relatively low number may have reduced the public perception of the danger and may have undermined the public’s response.

Now that more and more Oklahomans are getting vaccinated and the number of infections is coming down, the state’s reinvestigation policy is skewing numbers the opposite way.

On March 2, the state reported 50 COVID-19 deaths, but noted that 47 of them occurred in January.

Even if the state doubted the ability of physicians to report COVID-19 deaths accurately — and if that’s the case, we’d like to know why it doesn’t have similar doubts about heart failure and strokes — it could have reported the death certificate numbers and noted that the state hasn’t confirmed the numbers yet.

When the state’s figures are current, we’ll be able to judge if the decision to reinvestigate each death resulted in a substantially different number than simply reporting death certificates, but there’s little doubt that in the worst days of the pandemic, the state wasn’t giving us all the facts.