Editorial: How fast is the Oklahoma COVID-19 vaccination process? Not fast enough

It’s frustrating to learn that a promised megaclinic to vaccinate 6,000 Tulsans a day against the COVID-19 virus is on hold because there isn’t enough vaccine available.

The megaclinic plan would have gotten the local vaccination numbers closer to where we think they should be, a level that would have greatly helped ease anxieties among Tulsans weary of the looming threat of a potentially deadly disease.

While the federal government was pushing for the giant clinic, it wasn’t willing to allocate the state any additional vaccine to supply it.

Note the lack of logic here: Sure, let’s invite more people to dinner! But you can’t have any more food ... and don’t slice the roast any thinner.

The state’s only choice would have been to divert vaccine from other parts of the state, which would have been unfair and inefficent. It would have increased the risk to people who were waiting in a megaclinic’s megaline and would have increased the state’s net immunity not one bit.

The state’s ability to get people vaccinated safely and quickly was further frustrated by recent icy roads and extreme cold. The winter of our discontent continues.