Editorial: How fast is the Oklahoma COVID-19 vaccination process? Not fast enough

It’s frustrating to learn that a promised megaclinic to vaccinate 6,000 Tulsans a day against the COVID-19 virus is on hold because there isn’t enough vaccine available.
The megaclinic plan would have gotten the local vaccination numbers closer to where we think they should be, a level that would have greatly helped ease anxieties among Tulsans weary of the looming threat of a potentially deadly disease.
While the federal government was pushing for the giant clinic, it wasn’t willing to allocate the state any additional vaccine to supply it.
Note the lack of logic here: Sure, let’s invite more people to dinner! But you can’t have any more food ... and don’t slice the roast any thinner.
The state’s only choice would have been to divert vaccine from other parts of the state, which would have been unfair and inefficent. It would have increased the risk to people who were waiting in a megaclinic’s megaline and would have increased the state’s net immunity not one bit.
The state’s ability to get people vaccinated safely and quickly was further frustrated by recent icy roads and extreme cold. The winter of our discontent continues.
Oklahoma is doing better than most states in getting people vaccinated, but to those who are still waiting, it isn’t good enough.
As of last count, 715,222 Oklahomans — roughly 18% of the state — have taken the first step toward vaccination by registering at the state portal.
The state has worked through the first phase of vaccinations (first responders) and has vaccinated at least 441,000 patients at least once. That doesn’t count those treated by tribes and programs directly contracting with the federal government. Some 164,000 appointments are pending in the state system.
Current priority groups eligible for vaccine appointments are health care workers including allied health workers, first responders and those over age 65.
The valid point has been made that no one should force teachers back into in-person classes before they are vaccinated. We agree and are pleased to learn that the state health department is opening the line to all public school teachers and staff starting Feb. 22 with the goal of serving all willing patients in that group by Spring Break. People with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of COVID-19 complications also will be entering eligibility on Feb. 22.
For those still waiting, the lesson here is patience.
We’re closer to the end of this trial than the beginning, but the arc is still long. That means we all must continue our hygiene protocols with perseverance and wait a bit longer.
