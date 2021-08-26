Editorial: How can Gov. Stitt ignore the growing COVID-19 problem in his State of the State address?

It was disappointing Gov. Kevin Stitt did not mention the COVID-19 crisis in his State of the State address Thursday at a Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce event.

The pandemic is the biggest threat facing Oklahoma; hospitalizations are growing along with the infection rate and deaths. This must be a high priority for our leaders.

This comes a day after the Tulsa City Council passed a watered-down and toothless resolution that encourages mask wearing. Even that is more than what most Oklahoma municipal officials are doing.

The contrast is educators stepping up to lead aggressively in the charge against the virus.

The same day as Stitt’s address, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister opened a state education board meeting noting the death of an 8th grader and teacher. She used that moment to encourage vaccinations and other prevention tools.

Also, Tulsa Public Schools is implementing a mask requirement for staff and students in defiance of a new state law.

Three traditional school districts, four Oklahoma City-area charter schools, a tribally operated charter school and a campus of Lawton Public Schools implemented mask requirements. The districts may be in conflict with Senate Bill 658, which bans school mask mandates.