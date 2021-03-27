Editorial: Hometown pride surrounds ORU with historic NCAA basketball Sweet Sixteen berth

Evangelist Oral Roberts was fond of telling his flock to “Expect a miracle.” But, it helps to have the better team on the court, too.

That was what the players of Oral Roberts University men’s basketball team have brought to the NCAA championships so far. They have proudly showed themselves the better, more skilled team.

With ORU’s Sunday defeat of the University of Florida, Tulsa’s “other” hometown team became only the second 15th-seeded squad in NCAA Tournament history to make it to the Sweet Sixteen.

But the big game, the big shocker of the tournament so far, came two days before, when the Golden Eagles toppled No. 2 Ohio State in overtime 75-72.

Excuse us. The people in Columbus, prefer to be called The Ohio State University. As in: The overrated The Ohio State University lost.

It marked the first NCAA Tournament win for ORU since 1974, when it got to the Elite Eight.

Continuing that momentum, ORU took down seventh-seeded Florida 81-78. They will face No. 3 seed Arkansas with tip-off at 6:25 p.m. Saturday on TBS.