Editorial: Holocaust education opens door to hard discussions, true history

To learn about the Holocaust is to learn about freedom, prejudice, stereotyping, oppression and propaganda. A well-rounded education requires having knowledge and an understanding of this world-shaping genocide.

Holocaust education got a step closer to Oklahoma students with the passage of House Bill 3720 this week. The House approved the measure 80-5, and it now moves to the Senate. It was written by Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, with Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore.

At least 22 other states have laws mandating Holocaust education. Nazi Germany murdered 6 million Jews and 5 million others (LGBTQ+, Roma, Jehovah’s Witnesses, people with physical and mental disabilities, prisoners of war and others deemed unworthy).

The lessons of World War II cannot be separated from this mass murder, yet too many students are given only a passing introduction to this tragedy.

Entertainment media, documentaries and museums have done more for preserving and providing lessons from the Holocaust than has curriculum for common education. That needs to change, and this bill seeks to do that.

As time moves away from the Holocaust, fewer people understand how it came to happen and how it affects lives today. That opens the door to Holocaust deniers, antisemitism and offensive comparisons to contemporary U.S. politics.

Last fall, the American Jewish Committee’s annual State of Antisemitism in America found that nearly one out of every four U.S. Jews say they were subjected to antisemitism during the past year.

Most of those experiences were reported to be in-person remarks, followed by online harassment. About 3% of respondents said they were physically attacked for being Jewish.

The pandemic ushered in the increased use of irresponsible Holocaust comparisons. Those opposed to mask mandates, vaccines and other public health recommendations would invoke images of Nazis and death camps.

It’s disrespectful and inaccurate. Had more education on the Holocaust been available to today’s adults, perhaps they would understand this insult.

The proposal would instruct the State School Board to develop the curriculum in consultation with experts in Holocaust education for middle and high schools.

A curriculum would include the causes and effects of the genocide. But a good program would provide a space for students to talk about issues such as bullying, bigotry and discrimination.

The proposal says the curriculum would encourage “tolerance of diversity and reverence for human dignity for all citizens in a pluralistic society.”

The bipartisan support for the bill indicates that this is a priority among constituents in Oklahoma. We agree and urge the Senate to take swift action and pass the measure.

