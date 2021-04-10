Editorial: Hip-hop artists shining a light on Tulsa through race massacre-inspired album

A collective of Oklahoma artists secured an impressive partnership to bring stories of the Tulsa Race Massacre to an international audience in just two months.

It brings a much-welcomed spotlight to Tulsa’s music community and opportunity for the city to show leadership in the national conversation around race and social justice.

Fire in Little Africa is a multimedia project commemorating the 1921 tragedy through music, a documentary, podcast and visual arts. A central piece is a 21-track album recorded last March by Oklahoma hip-hop musicians.

The album was recorded in various studios set up in the Greenwood District, including the former home of Tate Brady, a early Tulsa businessman with connections to the KKK and the massacre. The home is now owned by Tulsa native and first-round NFL draft pick Felix Jones.

The work attracted attention of the legendary Motown Records for its recent relaunch of its Black Forum label, which was originally founded in 1971 by Berry Gordy to preserve the words of Black civil rights leaders. It will release the album on May 28 in conjunction with Tulsa’s Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center.