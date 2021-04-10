 Skip to main content
Editorial: Hip-hop artists shining a light on Tulsa through race massacre-inspired album
Fire in Little Africa

Fire in Little Africa artists are shown in front of the Skyline Mansion, a now Black-owned venue originally owned by a Tulsan with KKK and 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre connections. The photo was inspired by a group photo of original Black Wall Street business owners from before 1921.

 Ryan Cass, COURTESY PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

A collective of Oklahoma artists secured an impressive partnership to bring stories of the Tulsa Race Massacre to an international audience in just two months.

It brings a much-welcomed spotlight to Tulsa’s music community and opportunity for the city to show leadership in the national conversation around race and social justice.

Fire in Little Africa is a multimedia project commemorating the 1921 tragedy through music, a documentary, podcast and visual arts. A central piece is a 21-track album recorded last March by Oklahoma hip-hop musicians.

The album was recorded in various studios set up in the Greenwood District, including the former home of Tate Brady, a early Tulsa businessman with connections to the KKK and the massacre. The home is now owned by Tulsa native and first-round NFL draft pick Felix Jones.

The work attracted attention of the legendary Motown Records for its recent relaunch of its Black Forum label, which was originally founded in 1971 by Berry Gordy to preserve the words of Black civil rights leaders. It will release the album on May 28 in conjunction with Tulsa’s Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center.

Motown Records Chairman and CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam in his Monday announcement stated Tulsa has a talented and thriving music community that produced a “powerful and timely project” filled with “purpose and prolific storytelling.”

For generations, Tulsa leaders and residents ignored the massacre and its decades-long consequences. The centennial marker comes at a time of heightened divisions around race and civil rights.

The arts are often an avenue for trauma to be confronted, sometimes with painful or provocative pieces. The goal is for a deeper and better understanding of the artist perspective.

The Tulsa massacre stands as one of the most destructive in the nation’s history, burning to ash blocks of vibrant Black-owned businesses and residential homes and killing possibly hundreds.

Tulsa needs to lean into the national conversation by confronting its past and present.

We congratulate the Fire in Little Africa artists and look forward to experiencing what they have created.

Featured video:

Norman High School basketball team gave everyone a lesson in peaceful protests, grace and class when faced with despicable racism. Editorial Writer Ginnie Graham
