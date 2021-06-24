Editorial: High school athletes deserve protection from insults and harm

Oklahoma students should be able to to play sports and participate in other extracurricular events without fear of being insulted or harmed by OSSAA contractors.

Given the incident, it’s reasonable for parents, schools officials and players to expect concrete steps to address concerns of discrimination, racism and bias. It is naive to say this was an anomaly, and the lesson here shouldn’t just be: Don’t get caught saying it on a hot mic.

The incident wasn’t the only problem between OSSAA and the contractor. OSSAA board members say problems with the network had been building. A recurring issue has been with disruptions in service to subscribers and inadequate responses for technical service.

Assurances the concerns are being addressed were given to the board by David Rudolph, CEO of PlayOn! Sports — the economic backer of the network — and Mark Koski, CEO of NFHS Network.

The contractor is under public scrutiny, but OSSAA is the one responsible for fixing the problem.

Oklahoma high school students, their families and fans deserve better than what they got last year.