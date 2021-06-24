 Skip to main content
Editorial: High school athletes deserve protection from insults and harm
Editorial: High school athletes deserve protection from insults and harm

Class 6A girls state basketball tournament

Norman players take a knee during the national anthem before the Class 6A girls state basketball tournament semifinals in Sapulpa in March. When they knelt before a previous game, an open microphone caught a racist slur about their actions.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

A proposed one-year probation for the NFHS Network to live stream Oklahoma high school postseason sports events gives the private company a second chance to right some wrongs.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association voted 8-2 last week to continue working with the company. The company’s contract through 2028 doesn’t require it to accept the offered one-year probation, but it should in the interest of proving that its promises to improve are genine.

The NFHS Network drew national controversy in March when an announcer from a subcontractor was caught on an open microphone using racist slurs to describe the Norman girls basketball team before a Class 6A state tournament game at Sapulpa High School.

It was shocking, hurtful and despicable behavior, made worse by the announcer’s excuse of spiking blood sugar levels.

The OSSAA strongly denounced the crew, and NFHS broke away from the subcontractor. Various state officials and groups expressed outrage with calls from cutting all ties with the network to mandating diversity training among its contractors.

Oklahoma students should be able to to play sports and participate in other extracurricular events without fear of being insulted or harmed by OSSAA contractors.

Given the incident, it’s reasonable for parents, schools officials and players to expect concrete steps to address concerns of discrimination, racism and bias. It is naive to say this was an anomaly, and the lesson here shouldn’t just be: Don’t get caught saying it on a hot mic.

The incident wasn’t the only problem between OSSAA and the contractor. OSSAA board members say problems with the network had been building. A recurring issue has been with disruptions in service to subscribers and inadequate responses for technical service.

Assurances the concerns are being addressed were given to the board by David Rudolph, CEO of PlayOn! Sports — the economic backer of the network — and Mark Koski, CEO of NFHS Network.

The contractor is under public scrutiny, but OSSAA is the one responsible for fixing the problem.

Oklahoma high school students, their families and fans deserve better than what they got last year.

OSSAA needs to remember that the privileged place it occupies in high school sports is one of convenience to the state, and the association could as easily be dismissed if the state were to decide to organize events differently. OSSAA can either meet the public’s expectations — and make sure its contractors do, too — or the state can look for other options.

Featured video:

Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene reads, "100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, the City Council apologizes"
