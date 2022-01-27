Editorial: Help wanted at the Tulsa County polls for Feb. 8 and the rest of the election dates

With an election a little more than a week away, Tulsa County is scrambling to find enough precinct workers. It lacked 120 workers as of Tuesday.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman told reporter Kevin Canfield her staff is recruiting as fast as possible, but it’s a challenge.

The average age of a Tulsa County precinct worker is 75. Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, many of the regular officials are opting out of working the elections. It’s been a growing Election Board problem for two years.

The February elections typically don’t attract the number of voters that a November general election does, but the precincts cannot be closed.

State law requires that once a precinct is open, it has to be staffed by trained election officials, Freeman said.

“So in order for us to have effective elections, in order for us to have elections, period, we have to have the necessary personnel at each of those precincts.”