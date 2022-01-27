Editorial: Help wanted at the Tulsa County polls for Feb. 8 and the rest of the election dates

With an election a little more than a week away, Tulsa County is scrambling to find enough precinct workers. It lacked 120 workers as of Tuesday.
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman told reporter Kevin Canfield her staff is recruiting as fast as possible, but it’s a challenge.
The average age of a Tulsa County precinct worker is 75. Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, many of the regular officials are opting out of working the elections. It’s been a growing Election Board problem for two years.
The February elections typically don’t attract the number of voters that a November general election does, but the precincts cannot be closed.
State law requires that once a precinct is open, it has to be staffed by trained election officials, Freeman said.
“So in order for us to have effective elections, in order for us to have elections, period, we have to have the necessary personnel at each of those precincts.”
This means people need to step up for next week’s election and others held this year.
Next week’s election includes primaries for school board positions in three districts, area school bond issues, the Tulsa PSO franchise agreement and area municipal special elections. Other election dates are in April, June, August and November.
To mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Election Board requires its precinct officials to wear masks. Voters aren’t required to wear masks in polling places, but the Election Board encourages their use.
And it would be the respectful and safe thing to do around precinct workers, who are working a 13-hour day so people can vote.
Each precinct has three workers: an inspector, a judge and a clerk. Judges and clerks earn $100 a day. Inspectors get $120 a day because they are tasked with delivering supplies to the precincts and returning voting boxes to the Election Board.
Many precinct workers do this work out of a civic obligation.
To be eligible, a worker must be a registered voter and go through a one-hour online training.
Those who are interested can call the Election Board at 918-596-5762 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or sign up online at tulsacounty.org/pollworkers.