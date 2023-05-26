Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A generation of youth have been raised with social media but without clear guidance as to its effects or appropriate guardrails; parents often relying on scant research and gut feelings.

That appears to be changing as greater consensus emerges, showing more harm than good on mental health in children and teens.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy weighed in on the matter last week with recommendations for policymakers, tech companies, parents, youth and researchers.

“Children are exposed to harmful content on social media, ranging from violent and sexual content, to bullying and harassment. And for too many children, social media use is compromising their sleep and valuable in-person time with family and friends. We are in the middle of a national youth mental health crisis, and I am concerned that social media is an important driver of that crisis — one that we must urgently address," Murthy stated.

This doesn't mean a ban on social media. It means a more nuanced and purposeful approach.

For some teens, social media can be a great comfort. Youth who are LGBTQ+ often find a supportive online community, particularly when living in non-accepting homes. Some teens find others with like interests or stay in touch with friends who have moved away.

But, the significant destructive toll being taken must be faced as youth mental and behavioral health continue to suffer.

The report cites social media for perpetuating body dissatisfaction, eating disorders, social comparison and low esteem, especially among young girls. Studies have shown a relationship between social media use and poor sleep quality, reduced sleep duration, sleep difficulties and depression among youth.

About 46% of all adolescents aged 13-17 say social media makes them feel worse, and 64% say they are "often" or "sometimes" exposed to hate-based content through these platforms.

Half of all teens say it would be hard to give up social media, and about one-third of adolescent girls describe themselves as "addicted" to the sites.

Teens say they spend about 3.5 hours daily on social media. This is concerning when research is showing that youth spending more than three hours a day on social media show double the risk in experiencing poor mental health outcomes.

Murthy makes several recommendations including emphasis on media literacy, limiting time on platforms, creating tech-free zones and blocking/reporting questionable content.

He urged tech companies to design products with youth safety in mind and be more transparent about data collection and effects on youth. He pushed policymakers to strengthen safety standards, better protect children's privacy, support media literacy and fund additional research.

This is just the beginning of what we are learning about social media and youth. Youth behavior is directly tied to brain development and environmental factors.

Social media has become a dominate aspect of their culture. Now is the time to make changes to improve their mental health and prevent poor outcomes for future generations.