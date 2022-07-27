Editorial: Heat wave hitting homeless population hard in the city

The streak of 100-plus degree temperatures has Tulsa’s humanitarian front-line workers braving the heat to save lives among people who are homeless. It’s a stopgap for extreme weather; long-term solutions are still needed.

At least 250 people a day are coming into the Day Center to cool off and take showers. Its medical clinic staff has been caring for high numbers of people experiencing health problems. One day last week, medical workers saw 18 patients in an hour, according to a story from Alexia Aston.

Outreach teams from other nonprofits are handing out water, cooling towels, hats and hydration packs. Groups also need sunscreen and bug spray to help this population. Included in this effort are the Day Center, Housing Solutions Tulsa, Mental Health Association Oklahoma, John 3:16 Mission and City of Hope Outreach.

In some cases, city of Tulsa security officers are moving encampments, such as one near the area of Interstate 244 and Sheridan Road, according to KWGS 89.5 FM, Tulsa Public Radio. Officers said they do this when complaints are made and that they try to provide resources to get the people indoors.

These are tough times, and we appreciate the efforts in these extreme temperatures. It’s keeping people alive.

But this is a bandage on an emergency situation. Tulsa’s problems with homelessness include a lack of housing options.

For people finding themselves without shelter, there are few options. The city has about 1,200 people sleeping on the streets or in shelters on any given night. During the year, about 5,000 people will experience homelessness.

If a person needs to find cheaper housing, there aren’t many alternatives.

About a year ago, a study of Tulsa’s housing needs found that about 4,000 more units were needed to alleviate homelessness and reduce the city’s high eviction rate. Progress hasn’t been made.

Many people qualifying for federal Section 8 housing subsides can’t find landlords to participate in the program, according to a story from Michael Overall. That program requires that tenants pay 30% of their income toward rent, with a federal voucher covering the rest.

A lot of work is needed to address Tulsa’s shortage of housing that’s affordable to people with low- and moderate-level incomes.

More must be done to incentivize developers to create more affordable stock, to encourage property owners to accept low-income vouchers and to connect resources for tenants requiring assistance to stay in their homes.

As seen with the workers and volunteers out in the sun and dangerous hot weather, Tulsa is full of compassionate and caring residents. If Tulsans have the will to make it happen, the city has the capacity to fix the housing problems.